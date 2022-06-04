5 best Genshin Impact characters for 2.7 Spiral Abyss DPS-check

The Spiral Abyss has historically always been a DPS-check for Genshin Impact players. DPS-checks are basically bosses on the higher floors of the Spiral Abyss (usually Floor 12) that require an absurd amount of damage in a tight time limit. Travelers want to get as many stars as possible in the 2.7 Spiral Abyss to earn as many Primogems as possible.

It's only possible if the players complete it under a specific time frame. The longer it takes them, the less likely they will earn every Primogem bonus. As a result, characters with high DPS are highly recommended here.

The 5 best Genshin Impact characters for clearing the 2.7 Spiral Abyss' DPS-check

5) Ayaka

Permafreeze teams are valuable against the many mobs that lead up to the actual DPS-checks on Floor 12. Double Cryo teams' Elemental Resonance is helpful against the more challenging enemies, as boosting the team's CRIT Rate by 15% is valuable. As far as Cryo DPS units go, Ayaka is still arguably the best main DPS that Genshin Impact players can use.

None of 2.7 Spiral Abyss' DPS-checks are difficult for Ayaka teams to handle. Her teammates will swap in, use their Elemental Skills and Bursts, and then swap back to her to clean up.

4) Kazuha

There will seemingly never be a time when Kazuha is a bad choice in the Spiral Abyss. Genshin Impact 2.7 hasn't done anything to nerf his bloated kit, meaning that he is more than capable of continuing his niche as one of the best sub-DPS in the entire game.

His Elemental Burst lasts for eight seconds and covers a massive amount of area, and its Anemo properties make it splashable in several team comps.

His CC won't be as useful against bosses, but having a four-piece Viridiscent Venerer will help him shred their Elemental RES for any element Swirled by him.

3) Yelan

Although she's usually seen as a top-tier sub-DPS option, Yelan can also be an excellent main DPS character. Either way, she's capable of dealing an insane amount of damage and can fit into a wide variety of teams. Anybody lucky enough to have her should know how good she is in Genshin Impact 2.7.

One unique thing that Travelers should know is that much of her damage is based on her max HP, so she's not built like a traditional DPS unit. Nonetheless, she can easily help a team pass the hardest DPS-checks of the Spiral Abyss, such as Floor 12's Maguu Kenki and Perpetual Mechanical Array (as shown in the following video).

2) Hu Tao

If a player struggles to deal high damage to some tough boss, Hu Tao is always a reliable option for fixing that problem. She's historically always been capable of making short work of bosses, and it's no different in Genshin Impact 2.7's Spiral Abyss. The above video shows how a solo Hu Tao can easily do Floor 12 on her own.

Most players might not have ideal artifacts or a Staff of Homa, but they can still handle Floor 12's DPS-check with a good shielder like Zhongli. Throw in a Yun Jin, Xingqiu, or another competent support option for more consistent results.

1) Raiden Shogun

Raiden National is still viable in Genshin Impact 2.7's Spiral Abyss. Similarly, a hypercarry team like the one shown above (Kujou Sara + Bennet + Jean) can easily pass any DPS-check here.

The Raiden Shogun can deal an impressive amount of damage and easily recharge the whole team's Energy, making it easy to spam Elemental Bursts.

Considering the sheer popularity of Raiden Shogun's banners, it's likely that many players already have at least one copy of her. She works very well with some easy-to-obtain 4-star units, so Travelers just need to focus on getting some good artifacts if they wish to clear Genshin Impact 2.7's Spiral Abyss.

