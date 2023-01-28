5 best Swarm Troop cards for the January month's Grand Challenge in Clash Royale

The Grand Challenge in Clash Royale is a monthly in-game task that allows players to earn rewards such as chests, cards, exchange tokens, gold, battle banner tokens, wild cards, and magic items.

Players must create a powerful eight-card tournament deck using unlocked cards to participate in challenging battles and win rewards. The Grand Challenge for the month of January is described as follows:

"Each win in a Challenge will increase your final prize. The Challenge is over at 12 wins, or 3 losses!"

Unlike other tournaments and challenges, this one requires 100 Gems to enter. To recoup the cost of 100 Gems, players must construct a strong deck and win as many games as possible.

This article lists the top five swarm cards to use in Clash Royale's January Grand Challenge.

Skeleton Army, Bats and three other swarm troop cards for the January month's Grand Challenge in Clash Royale

5. Barbarians

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 254

Hitpoints: 888

When the Barbarians swarm card is deployed on the battlefield, it summons five melee barbarians.

When a player reaches Arena 3 in Clash Royale, they can unlock the Barbarians card and use it in regular as well as 2v2 battles.

Since they have high hitpoints and cause massive damage when they all attack a single target, it is an excellent way to prevent the enemy from counter-pushing.

Barbarians should be used in conjunction with anti-air cards such as Wizards, Minions, Electro Wizards, and others.

4. Goblin Gang

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 159

Hitpoints: 267

The Goblin Gang is made up of two spear goblins and three ground goblins. Users can unlock it and use it in battle once they reach Arena 9.

It can be used along with Spear Goblin and Goblin Barrel to form a full Goblin attack strategy.

It is an effective counter to building-target cards such as Miner and Hog Rider, as five Goblins can easily destroy them.

Ground goblins aid in the confusion of enemy ground troops, while spear goblins aid in the destruction of low-hitpoint air troops. Players can use the Goblin Gang as a support card with troops like Valkyrie and Mini Pekka.

3. Bats

Cost: 2 Elixir

Damage: 108

Hitpoints: 108

Bats is a popular anti-air swarm troop card that gamers can unlock in Clash Royale once they reach Arena 5. It summons five Bats with low hit points and medium damage.

It is an excellent anti-air support troop to use in conjunction with Mini Pekka, Valkyrie, and Mega Knight to combat the enemy's air and ground troops.

Players can use it multiple times without spending too much on elixir because it is a low-elixir card. It can also be combined with Valkyrie, Minions, and Knight to form a counter-attacking strategy.

2. Minion Horde

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 135

Hitpoints: 305

The Minion Horde is another anti-air swarm troop card in Clash Royale that gamers can obtain after reaching Arena 10.

It summons six Minions, who are extremely effective when used in tandem to target a ground or air troop. The Minion Horde allows players to easily counter their opponents' troops.

The Minion Horde can be used against Mega Knight, Pekka, Valkyrie, and Hog Rider. It's also useful against tower-targeting cards like Miner, Graveyard, Goblin Barrel, and Skeleton Barrel.

1. Skeleton Army

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Remember when the Skeleton Army had 21 skeletons? What were some of your favorite (and least) balancing changes this year? #1YearRoyale Remember when the Skeleton Army had 21 skeletons? What were some of your favorite (and least) balancing changes this year? #1YearRoyale https://t.co/fvAx9yGSrH

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 108

Hitpoints: 108

It is the most powerful ground swarm troop card that players can unlock in Clash Royale once they reach Arena 2.

They should be used against cards that target buildings, such as Hog Rider, Miner, Mini Pekka, Golem, and Prince.

When targeting a single target, the Skeleton Army unleashes 15 skeletons that can deal massive damage and easily clear enemy troops.

Skeleton Army should be used only when your opponent is out of low-elixir spell cards like Fire Spirit, Arrows, Log, Fireball, and Zap.

