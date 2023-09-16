5 four-star characters that deserve a nerf in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

Honkai Star Rail, HoYoverse’s latest space odyssey, features many exceptional characters in its arsenal. Each character has different rarities and is the key to the game’s meta. While some characters are substandard, some are phenomenal and overpowered. The few overpowered characters dominate the meta of the game, and others get overshadowed by them.

The overpowered four-star characters lower the game’s difficulty a notch and make the challenging activities easier than they are supposed to feel. Therefore, the pick rate of a few characters skyrockets in various challenging activities, rendering other units useless.

This article discusses the five four-star characters who deserve a nerf very soon in Honkai Star Rail 1.3.

Pela, Luka, and Qingque deserve a nerf in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

1) Pela

Pela's splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

Pela, the intelligence officer of the Silvermane Guards, is a four-star support character wielding the Ice element. Players can obtain her by warping in the Limited-time event warp and Stellar Warp banners.

Her kit is fairly simple and reduces the enemy’s DEF by inflicting Exposed on them. This skill set causes the enemies to sustain more damage while also dealing a respectable amount of Ice damage to opponents. The ability to reduce enemy DEF makes Pela an S-tier character, so her pick rate has increased rapidly. The multiplier on the Exposed state inflicted by her is too high and deserves a nerf very soon in Honkai Star Rail version 1.3.

2) Asta

Asta's splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

Asta, the lead astronomer of the Herta Space Station, is an excellent four-star support character. Treading on the Path of Harmony, she wields the Fire elements to defeat her adversaries. Trailblazers obtain Asta for free during the Warp tutorial at the beginning of the game.

Asta’s kit increases her ally’s SPD and ATK stat while also dealing fire damage to break the opponents' shields. She is a phenomenal character with an outstanding pick rate in various end-game activities, but she deserves a nerf as she can render her enemies useless with her buffs on the battlefield.

3) Luka

Luka's splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

Luka, the renowned boxing champion of Belobog Underworld, is one of the newest four-star characters. Players can obtain him by rolling in the Stellar and limited-time event banners.

Luka specializes in DoT (Damage over Time) with a straightforward kit that deals Physical Bleed damage to his enemies. His multipliers exceed that of any other four-star DoT damage-based characters. With a good team composition, this character can vaporize everyone on the battlefield. Since Luka is quite overpowered, he deserves a nerf in Honkai Star Rail 1.3.

4) Qingque

Qingque's splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

Qingque, the Diviner of the Divination Commission on the Xianzhou Luofu, is an excellent DPS character. Trailblazers can obtain her by rolling in the Warp banners. Treading on the Hunt path, she excels at dealing single-target damage.

Qingque’s kit is fairly simple, and players can deal colossal amounts of damage with her. Hence, she ranks as one of Honkai Star Rail's top four-star Quantum characters. With some Eidolons and a good team, she can shine on the battlefield. As Qingque can trounce enemies with ease, she deserves a nerf in Honkai Star Rail version 1.3.

5) Tingyun

Tingyun's splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

Tingyun, the young Foxian amicassador of the Sky-Faring Commission of Xianzhou Luofu, is an excellent character wielding the Lightning element. Players can obtain her from the Stellar Warp and Limited-time character Warp banners. Treading on the Harmony path, she specializes in aiding her allies by providing them with buffs.

Tingyun has a simple kit that buffs her ally’s overall damage while increasing their ATK simultaneously. Moreover, her ultimate regenerates energy for one of her allies and increases their damage. She is an SS-tier support character with an exceptional pick rate in all end-game activities. Tingyun deserves a nerf very soon in Honkai Stra Rail 1.3 as she overpowers her enemies, which can stir up the current meta of Honkai Star Rail.