5 game franchises that should get a TV series like The Last Of Us

The Last of Us TV series, based on the Naughty Dog game of the same name, is easily one of HBO's most iconic offerings yet. While also popular on the gaming scene, this TV rendition brought the heartfelt survival horror experience to a non-gaming audience.

However, they are not the only ones to receive such treatment, as evident by names like Netflix's The Witcher. Going forward, plenty of iconic IPs are set to get dedicated TV series under various producers.

With that said, there are countless beloved game franchises waiting to receive TV adaptations. From sci-fi and horror to more zany urban drama, there is something for everyone here. As such, there is infinite potential to see these beloved IPs in a new light.

These five game franchises could make for amazing TV shows if handled right

1) Mass Effect

As far as sci-fi game franchises are concerned, EA's Mass Effect series is up there with one of the all-time greats. Debuting with the 2007 original Mass Effect is a grand adventure full of action, politics, and even romance.

As Commander Shepherd, players are tasked with taking down Reapers - ancient machine lifeforms hellbent on eradicating humanity. Of course, there is a lot more to the story than meets the eye, as the series is full of well-written characters and gripping reveals.

Third-person shooter gameplay can translate well to the big screen as well, accentuated by the various weaponry, classes, and skills. Since the series is an RPG, the show would take a more linear approach, albeit in line with canonical outcomes. However, since there are three games worth of material to cover, fans can expect to be tucked in for a few seasons if the Mass Effect show becomes a reality.

2) Dying Light

Techland's Dying Light IP is in a fairly unique situation. In the first installment, protagonist Kyle Crane must traverse the dangerous alleys and rooftops of the fictional Turkish city of Harran as it is overrun by zombies. However, zombies are not the only threat to humanity.

With details of the virus causing the outbreak under rogue politician Rais, players must seek answers while scavenging for resources during the day. This is because as night falls, terrifying mutants called Volatiles emerge searching for prey.

Unlike many other zombie media out there, the game places an emphasis on not just the reanimated corpses but also action from a fresh perspective: parkour. The series has been applauded for introducing free-run mechanics to the genre. Whether first or third-person, this is a great opportunity for the zombie media genre to be reinvigorated.

While the narrative of the first entry is admittedly lackluster, the TV series could also cover the events of the more exciting The Following DLC expansion, which takes players to the countryside in pursuit of a mysterious cult called the Children of the Sun.

3) Metro

4A Games' Metro titles began life with Dmitry Glukhovsky's 2005 novel Metro 2033. Players were introduced to the video game adaptation of the novel in 2010. As a first-person shooter, one takes on the role of Artyom as he braves the nuclear wastelands of post-apocalyptic Russia.

This harsh new reality is home to not just survivors but also deadly mutants that seek to devour humanity.

Yet, just like HBO's The Last of Us, the world itself serves as the main highlight here. From civilians struggling to survive each day in the Moscow Metro underground to skirmishes between neo-political groups, Metro 2033 paints a bleak picture of humanity. One that is itching to be realized on the big screen. The same is true for its follow-ups, Metro Last Light and Metro Exodus.

4) Deus Ex

With the first entry created by developer Ion Storm, the Deus Ex titles have received critical acclaim. The original 2000 entry is renowned as one of the best games ever made, with organic, experimental gameplay far ahead of its time.

However, it went a step ahead, boasting a realistic recreation of a future dystopia. It also poked at various topics, ranging from mass media government surveillance to political warfare between nations.

However, it is the more recent renditions under Eidos Montreal that would make for an engaging cinematic experience. Following protagonist Adam Jensen's adventures, the Human Revolution and Mankind Divided entries center around the power of mega-corporations and the difficult topic of transhumanism.

However, besides featuring sharp writing, the titles are renowned for striking world design and stylish action. The latter in particular should make an impression on newcomers with fancy augmentations and tech.

5) Yakuza

SEGA's Yakuza series has been a consistent force since its PS2 days. As the name suggests, the franchise centers around the Yakuza clans. More specifically, Kiryu Kazuma of the Tojo Clan as he aims to live a reformed yakuza life while also contending with other gangsters.

While the series has traditionally been a straight-up action brawler, it also offers a mildly exaggerated glimpse into Japanese culture with histrionic overtones. While many franchises tweak their humor and writing to cater to overseas languages and tastes, the Yakuza series does not.

While its core narrative is known for being mature and heavy-handed, it is dripping with over-the-top scenarios from mini-games to bizarre side missions. Unlike other franchises on this list, Yakuza is perhaps the only one that would have to stick to a strictly non-live-action format to accurately portray its balance of resolve and hilarity.

Nevertheless, it could make for a strikingly appealing TV adaptation if publisher SEGA ever sees it fit to do so.

