5 live-service games with the best Halloween events

The spooky season is fast approaching, and this means that it’s time for scary costumes, candies, horror movies, pumpkins, and skeletons. People all over the world are gearing up to get into a festive mood and embrace the Halloween spirit. While everyone is enjoying the real-world holiday celebration, of course, the gaming industry does not want to be left behind.

During the Halloween season, live-service games prepare various activities with seasonal updates, giving out holiday-specific goodies and introducing special Halloween-themed events that make the seasonal occasion lively and exciting. This article lists five live-service games that feature the best Halloween-themed, limited-time events that you can enjoy alone or with friends.

Overwatch 2 and other live-service games with the best Halloween events

1) Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror

Halloween Terror is Overwatch 2's Halloween event for 2023 (Image via Blizzard)

This Halloween, the two biggest Blizzard franchises are collaborating, with Overwatch 2 receiving a selection of Diablo 4-themed skins for its characters during the Rise of Darkness season.

For its Halloween Terror event, this co-op survival brawl also includes a new game mode called Trials of Sanctuary that lets players fight demons from Diablo 4's Burning Hells, including Azmodan Wrecking Ball, Butcher Roadhog, and, of course, Lilith.

Additionally, the returning Junkenstein's Revenge and Wrath of the Bride events will also receive all new challenges through which you may obtain a variety of Halloween-themed cosmetics.

As you progress, you can also use your Halloween Terror credits to purchase a variety of spooky items from the shop. But act quickly—the Halloween event only lasts from October 10 to November 1, and you only have until November 7 to use those credits.

2) Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost

Destiny of the Lost is Destiny 2's Halloween Event (Image via Bungie)

In Destiny 2, Halloween is known as the Festival of the Lost and is observed to remember those who have passed away. This yearly event has a wide range of entertaining activities to take part in, cool rewards like cosmetic equipment and weaponry, and some scrumptious candies. A seasonal quest is also included in the event.

To obtain unique Halloween-themed gifts, such as masks like the Blueberry Mask or spooky-themed weapons like the Braytech Werewolf, you can explore the Haunted Lost Sectors. You can buy these rewards with the in-game candy you earn by finishing Lost Sector missions.

Players can also vote on sets of armor each year. The set that receives the most votes becomes the Eververse Ornament set, which can be bought with Silver or Bright Dust. You can take part in Destiny 2's Halloween event from October 18 to November 8.

3) Final Fantasy XIV: All Saint’s Wake

All Saint's Wake in Final Fantasy XIV Halloween Event (Image via Square Enix)

Since 2013, Final Fantasy has celebrated the spooky season with a Halloween event called All Saints' Wake, which is typically held annually for the last two weeks of October. During the All Saint’s wake, the major city streets are decked out with spiderwebs and pumpkins.

New short-term quests with a spooky theme are also added every year for you to complete. You'll receive unique Halloween-themed rewards for completing these tasks, such as a Pumpkin Cookie or outfits like the Werewolf Attire or Witch's Hat.

4) World of Warcraft: Harvest Festival

Harvest Festival in World of Warcraft (Image via Blizzard)

The yearly Harvest Festival is a one-week-long event that takes place in the World of Warcraft during September or October. It is a small celebration held in honor of the Alliance and the Horde's fallen warriors.

In a solemn ceremony, the Alliance lights a candle at Uther the Lightbringer's tomb in the Western Plaguelands, and the Horde pays tribute to Grommash Hellscream by placing a bottle of alcohol at the base of the Hellscream Memorial in Demon Fall Canyon in Ashenvale.

Overall, the event provides a good experience boost along with some minor food and beverage rewards. If you're also able to complete your event bar in time, you can get some amazing mounts that sell for a lot of money at the auction house.

5) World of Warcraft: Hallows End

Hallow's End in World of Warcraft (Image via Blizzard)

Every year, World of Warcraft hosts a Halloween event called Hallows End, which features gamers trick-or-treating across the city. Between October 18 and November 1, players can walk door to door at the inns and taverns and gather themed loot.

They can also engage in Halloween-themed quests like Smash the Pumpkin and face off against the famed Headless Horseman. By completing quests, players can earn Tricky Treat, a fun seasonal in-game currency they'll need to collect to buy Hallow's End products. Collectibles, pets, and mounts can also be earned in this Halloween-themed live-service event.