Every now and then, the Genshin Impact developers release a few redemption codes that generally remain active for a long time. Players can use them to obtain several in-game rewards such as Primogems, Mora, and more. Luckily, we have five new redemption codes that can be utilized in May 2023. There are two simple ways one can redeem the rewards in Genshin Impact.

This article includes the five new active codes that you can use this month and a short guide to help you with the redemption process.

All new active Genshin Impact codes and rewards in May 2023

Redemption code rewards. (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of all the new redemption codes that are active in May 2023 and their associated rewards:

WTQ2E83WS869

Primogems x 60

Adventurer's Experience x 5

5B93WJMGXVFZ

Adventurer's Experience x 10

Mora x 10000

Fine Enhancement Ores x 5

Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x 5

Jueyun Chili Chicken x 5

3SRJF25GXCU5

Adventurer's Experience x 10

Mora x 10000

Fine Enhancement Ores x 5

Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x 5

Jueyun Chili Chicken x 5

9S83F34ZFDVV

Adventurer's Experience x 10

Mora x 10000

Fine Enhancement Ores x 5

Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x 5

Jueyun Chili Chicken x 5

GA9FPD42SJ4V

Primogems x 60

Adventurer's Experience x 5

The first four redemption codes were discovered on May 24, 2023, and the last one on the list was discovered in April. Interestingly, some of them grant the same rewards. Their expiry date is currently unknown, but it is advisable to use them as soon as possible.

Genshin Impact players can get up to 120 Primogems by redeeming all the above mentioned codes. Each can be redeemed only once, and the rewards will be sent directly to the user's account. They can be collected from the in-game mailbox.

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact

Redeem a code via the in-game settings (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can redeem the codes and obtain the rewards in two different ways.

Method 1

You can head to the official website of the game and log in using your game account details. Click on the Redeem Code option in the main menu on top of the screen, select the right server, and enter the valid redemption code.

Method 2

You can also use the in-game settings. Open the Paimon Menu and then go to Account. Click on Redeem Now and enter the valid code. The rewards are typically sent directly to the account within 15 to 20 minutes of redeeming the code. Claim them from the in-game mailbox feature.

