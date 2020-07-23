5 popular gaming streamers who are also adult entertainers

Five streamers who are adult entertainers

If you're of the opinion that prominent Twitch streamers are only into creating PG 13 content on the platform, then you're mistaken.

Most of these personalities lead a double life and often do a lot of different jobs on the side. Some even go as far as catering to the Adult entertainment business, and give into creating NSFW content which, in their defence, is a rather lucrative business.

Gamer during the day, and adult content creator by night, here is a list of 5 of the most popular NSFW content creators who stream on Twitch.

1. KneeColeSlaw (384k followers)

Apart from her animal abuse tendencies, and the rumours surrounding her being an NSFW camgirl once upon a time, KneeColeSlaw is also known for streaming a lot of multiplayer competitive games.

Recently, she started playing Valorant on Twitch, and is actually pretty good at it.

When not investing her time streaming a game, KneeColeSlaw is quite notorious for her NSFW videos and pictures that are always trending on the Twitch subreddit.

2. Kaitlyn' Amouranth' Siragusa (1.6M followers)

Amouranth is by far, one of the most popular Twitch streamers out there.

And even though she began as a video game streamer, Amouranth soon started adding layers of access to her channel. She also began featuring content like NSFW erotic photos to personal chat sessions on Discord.

She is often hailed as the NSFW queen, and when not streaming her go to ASMR videos and games like Mario Kart 8, Donkey Kong 64, and Fortnite, you can find her working as an adult entertainer.

3. Mia Malkova (339K followers)

The journey from a pornstar to a prominent Twitch streamer wasn't exactly a hard one for Mia Malkova. Her rise to a massive number of followers wasn't laid out in thorns as her already existing fan base from the adult industry helped her in every inch of the way.

Mia Malkova is an avid fan of Witcher 3. She loves every single facet of the game, and it's one of her most streamed games on the platform.

4. MissMiaRose (90.6K followers)

Image from Twitter

MissMiaRose is one of the lesser-known Twitch streamers out there, who too, has dipped her fingers in a bit of NSFW work (used to be a pornstar). The streamer loves playing PUBG and Conan Exiles, and you will often find her streaming either of the two on her Twitch channel.

Though she is not as active on the channel as she once used to be, she still has a large fan base.

5. EmiOk (72.9 followers)

EmiOk is quite famous for her highly entertaining VRChat streams and videos. However, that isn't the only genre of content that she usually makes.

She loves to play a fair share of competitive shooters as well, and EmiOk is pretty good when it comes to clapping players in both CS: GO and Rainbow Six: Siege.

EmiOk has recently taken up doing some NSFW content on the side, and it was perhaps in the twitch subreddits that her first adult workstarted to crop up.