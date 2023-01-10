5 Powerful Cards for January Month's Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

A monthly tournament called the Royal Tournament was added to Clash Royale to allow players to test out new eight-card decks and gain access to various rewards. The January Royal Tournament is currently open to participants who can take part for free and win prizes like gold, chests, magic items, and more.

Players who spend 500 gems to unlock the Bonus tier will also have a chance to gain higher-level chests, additional gold, gems, and cards. The top 100 players on the leaderboard will also receive a legendary emote and 100,000 gold.

Players must assemble a potent eight-card tournament deck to win most games. This article will explore the 5 best cards for the Royal Tournament in Clash Royale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Skeleton King, Elite Barbarians and three other cards for the Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

5) Elite Barbarians

Cost: 6 Elixir

Hitpoints: 1776

Damage: 508

Elite Barbarians is one of the game's strongest common cards, and it can be unlocked by players once they reach Arena level 10. This card allows the summoning of two strong Barbarians with a ton of hitpoints and damage potential. They have the ability to deal a lot of damage to an opponent's towers when used as a counterattacking unit.

Elite Barbarians are a useful defensive card that may also be used as a mini-tank when playing against tank cards. Players should pair Elite Barbarians with low-elixir cards like Arrows and Zap to deal with the enemy's horde of soldiers. Additionally, Elite Barbarians form an effective combination of Witch and Electro Wizard.

4) Bandit

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 256

Hitpoints: 1200

The Bandit boasts superior damage and hitpoints, making it one of the most legendary cards for the Royal Tournament in Clash Royale. It can charge at enemies and towers nearby, causing twice as much damage as the Prince card. Using this one, players can effectively get rid of ranged low-elixir troop cards.

Additionally, when used in conjunction with cards like Mega Knight, Night Witch, Hog Rider, and Electro Wizard, the Bandit may cause a ton of damage to opposing towers and troops. Players can also use it as a troop card for a counterattack.

3) Electro Wizard

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 290

Hitpoints: 944

Once a player reaches Arena 11, they can unlock Electro Wizard, one of the strongest anti-air legendary cards in Clash Royale. The card can strike multiple targets and has average damage and hit points. With numerous cards, including Pekka, Mega Knight, and Hog Rider, players can use the Electro Wizard.

The Electro Wizard is a potent counter to single-target cards like Inferno Dragon and Inferno Tower since he has the ability to stun opponents and reset their abilities. Electro Wizard can also reset Prince and Mega Knight card special abilities.

2) Skeleton King

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Will you be using the Skeleton King (A.K.A, not Larry's dad) in the Royal Tournament? ☠️⚔️ Will you be using the Skeleton King (A.K.A, not Larry's dad) in the Royal Tournament? ☠️⚔️🏆 https://t.co/5Se3tvBYFm

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 272

Hitpoints: 3059

In Clash Royale, the Skeleton King is considered one of the finest Champion cards. Once a player reaches level 14, they can access this powerful card. The Skeleton King is a ground unit with a high hit point and area damage that may swiftly stop the enemy's soldiers from moving forward.

Being a Champion card, he will return after being destroyed and won't enter the player's card cycle while still in play. The Skeleton King transforms all troops that die on the battlefield within his radius into "souls" that he gathers. They can be liberated as skeletons for an additional two elixirs.

1) Mini P.E.K.K.A

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 955

Hitpoints: 1804

One of the finest low-elixir attacking troop cards in Clash Royale is the Mini P.E.K.K.A. It can easily defeat powerful cards like Mega Knight and Inferno Tower when coupled with support troops like Valkyrie and Electro Giant. Players will be able to get this card after completing the in-game training, just like with the Musketeers, Fireball, and Knight cards.

Mini P.E.K.K.A can approach the opposing tower by neutralizing the opponent's swarm troop cards with low-elixir cards like Spirits, Arrows, Zap, Log, and Fireball. Players can also use the Mini Pekka as a mini tank card to stop the enemy's push.

Poll : 0 votes