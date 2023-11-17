Honkai Star Rail, a turn-based RPG game developed by HoYoverse, was nominated for the Best Mobile Game category at The Game Awards along with Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, Terra Nil, and Monster Hunter Now.

The Game Awards is an annual awards ceremony to honor the achievements of the video game industry. Various games from the same category get nominated for a title. There are a total of 31 categories in this year’s The Game Awards.

Trailblazers are thrilled to see Honkai Star Rail get nominated for the Best Mobile Game of this year. This article lists five reasons why Star Rail is the best mobile game of 2023.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this list are subjective and solely rely on the opinions of the author

5 reasons why Honkai Star Rail is the best mobile game of 2023

1) Simple turn-based battles

Star Rail's turn-based mechanic makes it an easy game to jump into (Image via HoYoverse)

The turn-based combat mechanics make this space odyssey a fairly easy game. Honkai Star Rail, despite being a turn-based title, is relatively easy to jump into or start playing. Trailblazers just need to form a party of four characters to start enjoying the battle mechanics.

The Persona series, another turn-based game, is far more complicated than this title. While the game offers turn-based fights, each character in the title can either deal damage to the enemy, guard themselves, use a skill, or change tactics.

In Star Rail, Trailblazers will need to use their character’s basic attack, skill, and ultimate to defeat the enemies. Each character in this gacha title has their own role in a battle; thus, this game is more appealing and easier to approach.

2) Brand new characters with every version

Huohuo is a new character (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail is a gacha game; therefore, players can pull for their desired characters through the gacha banners with the gacha currency Star Rail Special Passes. Each pass costs 160 Stellar Jades, which can be bought from the in-game Shop.

With the release of each version, two new five-star and a four-star unit join the title's character roster. Each character treads on different Paths as they excel in dissimilar fields.

With the release of the latest version 1.5, Huohuo debuted in the game. Her banner is available to Trailblazers until Argenti’s limited-time banner goes live in the second phase of the ongoing version.

3) Constant updates

The game receives constant updates (Image via HoYoverse)

The main attraction of Honkai Star Rail, other than new characters, is the fresh new content that drops with each update. The title gets an update every six weeks, and players can enjoy new events, activities, characters, story quests, etc.

While the game is constantly getting updates, players will not get bored from playing the space odyssey. With the release of the new characters, players can obtain and build them to their liking. Constant and new updates mean Trailblazers have something to look forward to in future updates.

4) Quality of life features

There is a auto-battle feature in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

As a mobile game, Honkai Star Rail has some really helpful quality-of-life features. Many people can find mobile games too grindy, which leads them to quit. The title has an auto-battle feature that controls players’ characters and completes the activity automatically.

If players forget to claim the rewards of the Nameless Honor Battlepass before the game servers go down for maintenance for an upcoming update. Trailblazers will get the items sent to their mailbox and not go to waste.

5) Accessibility

This gacha title has great accessibility (Image via HoYoverse)

Mobile phones have great portability as they are not as big as tablets and can fit in your pocket easily. When playing Honkai Star Rail on mobiles, players have the freedom to play the title anywhere they want.

The game has anime-esque visuals with eye-catching effects and animations. Honkai Star Rail is not very resource-heavy; thus, a high-end mobile phone is not required to enjoy this space odyssey, and people with the bare minimum spec can easily play it.