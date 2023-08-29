5 RPGs that don't revolve around saving the world

Finding RPGs that don't revolve around saving the world is rare. Most games in the genre have an apotheosis ending with the potential destruction of everything by dark forces, a plague, or a war. On the opposite side, some titles focus the narrative framework on developing conflicts like political, emotional, or community-related ones.

Below are RPG video games in which the protagonist, instead of saving the world, tries to fulfill simpler objectives, such as defeating an enemy faction, protecting his land from a tyrant, or growing spiritually.

Ultima IV, Fallout New Vegas, and three more RPGs that don't revolve around saving the world

1) Ultima IV

This is one of the first RPGs that don't revolve around saving the world. In the story, the leader of a land called Britannia decides to face the discontent of his people.

To do so, he decides to summon the people of the kingdom in a Quest for the Avatar. Achieving this requires exercising their character in virtues such as compassion, honor, or sacrifice.

One of the most distinctive features of Ultima IV in its gameplay mechanics is that the character's class is not chosen freely. The player must respond to a series of ethical dilemmas that set the initial abilities of the protagonist.

In addition, the game has a system that allows choosing the conversation topics by a set of questions or as a result of previous interactions with the NPCs.

2) Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines

This vampire's game is one of the better RPGs that don't revolve around saving the world

A war between several clans of vampires is among the RPGs that don't revolve around saving the world.

The protagonist must find a mythical sarcophagus that could unleash a greater evil for the vampire race. Therefore, his tasks include fighting against members of other clans, meeting supernatural creatures, and tracking down the relic.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines establishes classes through the clans. Each of the vampire factions has a unique set of abilities that develops as the plot progresses. In addition, the open-world implementation allows moving around Santa Monica, Hollywood, downtown Los Angeles, and Chinatown to complete side quests.

3) Fallout: New Vegas

The Fallout saga happens on a post-apocalyptic Earth, focusing its plot on humankind's survival.

In this part, we meet the inhabitants of New Vegas, the version of Las Vegas after the Great War of 2077. The main character, a courier, gets involved in a war between different factions for control of the Hoover Dam for greater territorial dominance.

You can enjoy Fallout New Vegas from a first-person or third-person perspective. Mechanics such as the Vault-Tec Assisted Targeting System (V.A.T.S) allow you to target specific body parts of enemies.

Your character's traits are defined at the beginning of the game through the S.P.E.C.I.A.L system, which allows you to assign points to the Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, and Luck parameters.

4) Tyranny

Tyranny focuses on a political plot, being one of the RPGs that don't revolve around saving the world.

Tyranny deals with politics, loyalty, and leadership, being a great example of RPGs that don't revolve around saving the world.

The title is set in a land ruled by Kyros, a tyrant who exercises violence with his subjects and threatens to use magical weapons to put down rebellions in certain parts of his domain. The protagonist is a Fatebinder, a high-level agent of the governor. The player's task is going wherever Kyros sends him to do his will... or not.

The mechanics of Tyranny enhance the effect of decision-making systems. You can follow your master's demands and impose his order or try to support the rebels and defeat him. In addition, there is a skill tree that you can manipulate. Also, it is possible to use the experience to improve certain areas, such as diplomacy.

5) Dragon Age II

Within the Dragon Age saga, we find another of the RPGs that don't revolve around saving the world.

In the game's plot, the highly religious official Cassandra Pentaghast interrogates the dwarf Varric about the mythical knight named Hawke. Through various anecdotes, we learn that the warrior liberated the land of Kirkwall from bloody invaders. However, at the time the story is told, no one knows where the knight might be.

As tensions between mages and templars grow ever stronger in Cassandra’s land, the danger of war is imminent. She firmly believes that only Hawke can bring peace, and that’s why she wants to find him, unsuccessfully.

In Dragon Age II, Hawke is the main character. We must use his skills, accumulate experience, and gather a troop of allies to defeat the enemies. The player can increase the loyalty of fellow fighters by giving away objects found on the map. Different classes can also be used: warriors, rogue, and mage, each with strengths, weaknesses, and one special ability.