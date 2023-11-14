5 surprises at The Game Awards 2023 nominations (and 5 games that were snubbed)

The Game Awards 2023 is around the corner, and players are excited to see their favorites get crowned as the ultimate best releases of the year. The list of nominees was recently released, allowing the community to vote for their favorite titles. From heavy hitters like Baldur's Gate 3 and Tears of the Kingdom to more niche entries like Goodbye Volcano High, there are numerous candidates to sift through.

However, there are some surprise inclusions as well as shocking omissions. Here are our picks for both categories.

5 surprising nominations for The Game Awards 2023

1) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Game of the Year)

Now, it should be no surprise that a Nintendo title is on here, especially one belonging to an iconic video game franchise. But anyone who has been paying attention knows there is another Nintendo game that has captured everyone's hearts: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

This is not to detract from the furor surrounding Nintendo's latest acclaimed platformer - far from it. However, Nintendo is competing against themselves as they did in The Game Awards in 2017. If anyone remembers the outcome, it is evident which of the two Nintendo titles is likelier to win Game of the Year.

2) Sea of Stars (Best RPG)

Sabotage Studio's latest RPG, Sea of Stars, has been on many gamers' radars for a while. After all, it takes heavy inspiration from the beloved Square Enix RPG "Chrono Trigger" and other classics. With Chrono series composer Yasunori Mitsuda onboard, it's certainly a dream come true for many fans. So, while it may not be surprising to see the game on stage, its niche status is impossible to overlook.

It finds itself in the same boat as Ghostrunner 2, especially compared to behemoths like Final Fantasy 16 and Starfield. Will it win the Best RPG award? It certainly could, but the chances do seem slim. Fans remain hopeful, given the RPG experience has been praised universally.

3) Venba (Best Debut Indie Game)

Venba has been in the works for a while now. Developer Visai Games builds on its premise of an Indian immigrant couple settling down in Toronto, Canada, and adapting to a new country. It is as unique of an experience as relaxing with a story-centric focus. Coupled with its lack of popularity, many will be surprised by its inclusion.

This does beg the question of how likely it is to win the "Best Debut Indie" title at The Game Awards. It faces notable competition, like Pizza Tower and Cocoon, which are unique in their own way. But even if a win seems improbable, this nomination alone should help boost the game's popularity.

4) Ghostrunner 2 (Best Action Game)

The latest action game from 505 Games and One More Level surprised players by expanding its addictive core formula and introducing brand new elements, like vehicular gameplay and an open world. But with it being nominated for Best Action Game, it finds itself facing insurmountable odds.

It will undoubtedly appeal to action fans but remains the most niche pick among its peers, including Hi-Fi Rush, the latest offering from Tango Gameworks. Furthermore, major heavy hitters like Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon and Remnant 2 will undoubtedly steal the show at The Game Awards showcase next month.

5) Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Best Mobile Game)

A Final Fantasy gacha game is not something any fan of Square Enix's iconic RPG series would have imagined. "Ever Crisis" is a free-to-play smartphone game reimagining the world of Final Fantasy 7. It is supposed to introduce the series to casual or even brand-new players.

However, much of its reception has been mixed, citing subpar writing and grindy mechanics. As such, it is surprising to see the game nominated for Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards. Even more so against heavy hitters such as Honkai Star Rail, which will likely get more attention.

5 games that were shockingly omitted for The Game Awards 2023

1) Starfield (Game of the Year)

Although the reception to Starfield has been less than stellar, many were expecting Bethesda's latest open-world adventure to be nominated for GOTY. That is not the case, with the sci-fi epic nowhere to be seen on the nominee list. Developer Bethesda is one of the biggest AAA studios around, which generates further confusion regarding the exclusion of their most ambitious title.

2) Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon (Game of the Year)

Another surprising GOTY omission is From Software's brand-new entry in the Armored Core franchise. Fires of Rubicon was instantly met with critical acclaim at launch earlier this year, with much praise directed towards its fluid combat and jaw-dropping set pieces. Yet, it hasn't made the cut for the ultimate award, which is shocking since Elden Ring did get nominated last year at The Game Awards.

3) System Shock (Best RPG)

Like Armored Core, System Shock (2023) marks another revival of a beloved dormant game series. Nightdive Studios spared no effort in ensuring their rendition of the iconic sci-fi survival horror game from 2004 is as faithful as possible while incorporating notable updates to attract modern gamers.

Despite that, System Shock has not been nominated for any category at The Game Awards.

4) Octopath Traveler 2 (Best RPG)

Square Enix has done it again with Octopath Traveler 2. The sequel to the underrated 2018 Nintendo Switch JRPG is a bigger, better adventure that offers everything players love about the original. The entire package comes wrapped up in the studio's signature HD-2D graphics style. The fact that it did not get nominated for even Best Art Design is befuddling.

5) Metroid Prime 4 (Most Anticipated Game)

The upcoming Nintendo Switch FPA (First-Person Adventure) game is a direct successor to one of the most sacred video game trilogies to date. Suffice to say, everyone's sights are on Metroid Prime 4. With the last entry arriving on the Nintendo Wii in 2007, the anticipation has been tortuous due to a few delays.

So why the game did not receive the Most Anticipated nomination at The Game Awards is a mystery.