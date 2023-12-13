5 things to expect from the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 livestream

As version 1.5 draws to a close, HoYoverse has scheduled the livestream dedicated to the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update on December 15, 2023. Before the release of an update, the developer of this space odyssey hosts a special Program livestream to reveal all upcoming content, which can be witnessed by the players on YouTube when it is live.

For those curious about the upcoming livestream, this article lists five things that Trailblazers can expect from the Honkai Star Rail version 1.6 special program livestream.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer's opinion.

From brand new characters to new Companion Missions, here are the five things players can expect from the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 livestream

1) Brand new characters

Ruan Mei is an upcoming Path of Harmony character. (Image via HoYoverse)

Just like every update, brand new characters get introduced into Honkai Star Rail and version 1.6 is not an exception. Players will get a sneak peek and an overview of the upcoming new characters Ruan Mei, Dr. Ratio, and Xueyi’s kit and abilities.

Along with the new characters and signature Light Cones, their banner order will also be revealed. Ruan Mei’s banner will likely be available during the first half and Dr. Ratio’s banner during the second half.

In Honkai Star Rail 1.6, Ruan Mei wields the power of the Ice element and follows the Path of Harmony while Dr. Ratio utilizes the power of the Imaginary element and walls in the Path of The Hunt.

2) New events

Players can expect an event similar to A Foxian Tale of the Haunted. (Image via HoYoverse)

In every version, Honkai Star Rail players get various events to complete and obtain rewards such as Stellar Jades and character ascension materials. Some events are time-limited, while some will be permanently available after its release. It is recommended to complete them as soon as possible as there will be rewards that will be available for a limited time.

While events like Pure Fiction and Simulated Universe: Gold and Gears are scheduled for release in Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update, players can also expect more events that will reward them with Stellar Jades and Star Rail Special Passes to Warp for their desired character.

3) New Stellar Jade codes

Trailblazers can earn 300 Stellar Jades from the redeem codes. (Image via HoYoverse)

During the livestream, HoYoverse gives away three redeemable codes, with each code offering 100 Stellar Jades and various in-game materials. The developer has given players these freebies as a reward for watching the livestream during the previous streams, and the same can be expected in Honkai Star Rail 1.6 livestream.

These codes are redeemable once per account and are available for a limited time only. Therefore, players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible to obtain free Stellar Jades.

4) Brand new Trailblaze Mission

Players can expect a new Trailblaze Mission (Image via HoYoverse)

In each version, players get a new story quest or a continuance of the mission that started in previous versions. With the end of the Trailblaze Mission of the ongoing version 1.5, players can expect a brand-new story mission in Honkai Star Rail 1.6.

Trailblazers can expect the upcoming mission to involve Ruan Mei and Dr. Ratio as they are the brand new upcoming characters and get a sneak peek of Penacony.

5) New Companion Missions

Argenti's companion mission. (Image via HoYoverse)

With the release of brand new characters, HoYoverse also releases various Companion Missions that revolve around a certain character, during which players can spend time and learn more about the characters.

In version 1.5, Trailblazers got a Companion Mission featuring the brand new Path of Erudition character, Argenti. Therefore, a companion quest is expected from the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 special program livestream.

