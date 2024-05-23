5 things we would like to see in a Ghost of Tsushima sequel

Ghost of Tsushima came out in 2020 for the PS4 and was received extremely well by fans and critics. The game was praised for its historical accuracy and breathtaking graphics that pushed the PS4 to its limits. Even after four years of release, the game still holds up quite well and is a pleasure for gamers because of the versatile combat system that makes every counter feel smooth.

Ghost of Tsushima later received a director's cut for the PS5, which came with the Iki Island DLC. Recently the game has been ported to PC as well, and fans are wondering about the existence of Ghost of Tsushima 2. Whenever the State of Play gets announced by Sony, fans desperately look forward to hearing an announcement from Sucker Punch for Ghost of Tsushima 2.

While we wait for an official announcement from the studio, we should ask ourselves what we want to see in the sequel. The first game was nearly perfect but there are still some improvements that can further polish the game. A few additions of simple features can also elevate the sequel to the next level. Here are five things we would like to see in the sequel of Ghost of Tsushima.

Note: This list is subjective, reflects the author's opinions, and is not in any particular order.

These additions can polish Ghost of Tsushima even more.

1) More side quests

More side quests can make the game longer (Image via Sucker Punch Productions)

Ghost of Tsushima had a main story that was full of emotions and characters you could connect with. Even the side quests were extremely emotional, where you had to engage in tasks assigned to you by characters you meet in the main story. While there were plenty of unique side quests in the game, it still felt like there could have been more that players would love to see in the upcoming title.

2) More combat stances

Each stance in the game was tied to a different enemy type (Image via Sucker Punch Productions)

Ghost of Tsushima had a versatile combat system where you could choose between four different combat stances depending on the type of enemy you were facing. The four combat stances were Moon, Wind, Water, and Stone, which helped in defeating the type of enemy they were linked to. In the next game, we can keep the combat loop fresh by adding new combat stances like fire and earth.

3) Smarter enemy AI for stealth sections

Enemies in Ghost of Tsushima can be smarter (Image via Sucker Punch Productions)

In the first title, players saw Jin Sakai being a ruthless killer, who would use the shadows to his advantage to assassinate his enemies under the moonlight. While the combat system in the first Ghost of Tsushima was amazing, the stealth system couldn't show its full potential because the AI was not smart enough to challenge the tactics of the player.

This was made even worse with the wide variety of tools that are provided to the player, which makes stealth sections a cakewalk. Making the enemies smarter during their patrols and making their reactions to certain situations more realistic should be the aim of the sequel. These improvements can make stealth in the next title from the series a fun challenge for the players.

4) Dynamic weather and seasons.

Dynamic weather can add to the gameplay (Image via Sucker Punch Productions)

The weather in the first Ghost of Tsushima is masterfully pulled off by Sucker Punch Productions. While the weather plays a huge role in changing the look and feel of the game, it doesn't affect gameplay in any way. In the sequel of the game, dynamic weather can help add more variety to the combat like rain reducing visibility and snow slowing down the movement of our character.

5) New locations

New locations can bring new energy to the map (Image via Sucker Punch Productions)

The map of the first Ghost of Tsushima was quite large, which helped the world feel more diverse and also aided in expanding the exploration. Even though we don't want the second game to have an even bigger map, it would be great to explore new locations on the current map. The sequel should add more locations to the map to explore an even more diverse world with richer lore than before.

