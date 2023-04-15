5 times Mizkif did things on livestream that could've ended with a ban

Popular streamer Matthew "Mizkif," who started as a cameraman for Ice Poseidon, has gained a massive following due to his humor, personality, and ability to connect with his viewers. Over the years, he has collaborated with many content creators and even launched his own merchandise line.

His success led to him becoming part owner of one of America's biggest content and gaming groups, One True King (OTK), making him one of the most-watched streamers in the world.

Regardless of his success, the 28-year-old's online career has not been without controversy. From accusations of covering up a sexual assault to making racist remarks, there have been several moments in his career that could have potentially led to a ban from various internet platforms.

5 instances where Mizkif's online conduct came under scrutiny

1) CallMeCarson visits his house

Mizkif found himself in hot water in August 2021 after CallMeCarson made a sudden appearance on one of his streams.

CallMeCarson was accused of grooming earlier that year. A user named Sam shared a detailed Twitter thread containing allegedly inappropriate messages that he had sent to her when she was 17 and he was 21.

This led to a lot of backlash, and CallMeCarson's appearance on Mizkif's stream was seen by many as insensitive to the situation.

The Twitch star later explained that CallMeCarson's appearance was not for personal reasons but rather for business purposes with his then-girlfriend Maya.

2) Insensitive joke after return from hiatus

Mizkif faced one of his biggest controversies in 2022 when he was accused of conspiring to cover up a sexual assault to protect his friend and fellow streamer CrazySlick. Following the accusations, he took a month-long hiatus from streaming after issuing an apology.

However, his return to streaming (October 2022) was met with further criticism as he was seen making an insensitive joke, adding to the backlash against him.

At one point during the stream, a tattoo artist who was present in the room, said:

"I'm a master of cover-ups"

Mizkif, jocularly referencing his own controversy, said:

"Me too"

Many saw it as a gross disregard for the seriousness of the accusations against him.

3) Found guilty of using racist and homophobic remarks

In September 2022, Mizkif was found guilty of using racist and homophobic remarks after old chat logs were leaked by his former employee Ice Poseidon. Although this did not occur during a livestream, the revelation of his past behavior caused controversy and attracted backlash from many of his fans and followers.

Twitch has always maintained strict guidelines regarding inappropriate behavior, often resulting in streamer bans. Fortunately for the OTK member, he was able to avoid punishment from Twitch, likely due to the fact that the leaked chat logs were from several years ago.

4) 4connor controversy

In 2021, Mizkif invited 4Connor to his house, presumably to collaborate on a livestream. However, after the invitation was extended, chat logs were leaked, which revealed that 4Connor had used homophobic and misogynistic slurs. The leak led to further controversy and criticism directed at 4Connor.

During a stream the following day, the OTK co-owner attempted to distance himself from the bigoted comments made by 4Connor. He declared:

“Conner is no longer allowed at my house ever again."

5) Inappropriate remarks at a Pax East event

During the 2019 Pax East gaming expo, Mizkif found himself in hot water after making inappropriate comments towards a female attendee. The controversy arose after he and Esfand, both members of OTK, met with another streamer and cosplayer named Jenna "Meowri."

While streaming IRL, the two were seen talking with their faces in close proximity. The controversy arose when Mizkif made a statement shortly after, claiming that Meowri had performed oral s*x on him.

Naturally, Meowri was not pleased with the comment and later filed a complaint with Twitch. Although the streamer was not immediately banned at the time, he was eventually suspended for a week.

