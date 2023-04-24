5 Twitch streamers and YouTubers who boast an impressive collection of rare items

Over the years, many popular streamers have openly shared their interest in acquiring various types of collectibles. While some streamers began collecting as a hobby when they were young, the rise of online marketplaces and the increasing popularity of conventions and events focused on collectibles have made it easier than ever to pursue this hobby.

Many streamers have started actively buying and selling items on online marketplaces or attending conventions to find rare and valuable items that can help them expand their already impressive collections. As their collections grow, these streamers actively build and showcase their items to share their passion with their viewers through their streams or by creating videos about them.

More often than not, these collections have been built over the years and are often worth thousands, sometimes millions of dollars. As these streamers steadily build their collections and become influential as memorabilia collectors, they also inspire viewers to start their own collections.

Analyzing five streamers and their impressive collections of rare items

1) Logan Paul

The 'Maverick' Logan Paul's love for Pokemon is no secret. A diehard fan of the popular franchise ever since he was a child, Paul started collecting Pokemon cards at a very young age before he really got into them again in 2020 during the pandemic.

Since 2020, the WWE superstar and vlogger has made headlines for spending insane amounts of money to build his collection. He started off by dropping a cool $216,000 for a 36-pack first edition base set booster box. This was followed by spending a million on his iconic holographic Charizard card, which he wears to all of his boxing or wrestling matches. He even spent $3.5 million on a box of fake Pokemon cards.

Logan's impressive Pokemon TCG card collection is yet to be valued monetarily.

2) Valkyrae

It is safe to say that popular American YouTuber Rachell "Valkyrae" has dominated YouTube ever since she made the switch from Twitch. Rachell consistently ranks in the top five most-watched female streamers on the platform and is the only non-VTuber to do so.

Aside from being the most-watched female YouTuber since 2020, she is also known for her love of collecting swords. Valkyrae's sword collection boasts a variety of different types, including samurai swords, medieval swords, and fantasy swords. She believes swords are beautiful and powerful, and has mentioned that she is particularly drawn to ones with intricate designs and historical significance.

3) Mizkif

Earlier this year, popular American streamer and YouTuber Matthew "Mizkif" revealed during a livestream that "someone in the industry" offered him upwards of $600,000 for his rare collection of vintage games. He then mentioned that he turned down the offer since the collection meant a lot to him.

Mizkif's vintage video game collection includes a variety of rare and valuable games and consoles from the 1980s and 1990s. He often showcases his collection on his Twitch stream and YouTube channel and has created videos discussing the history and significance of some of the most iconic games and consoles from this era.

4) Yunalescka

Armenian streamer Taline "Yunalescka" made headlines late last year after she successfully managed to become the person with the most Final Fantasy collectibles (over 4,000) after beating out former record holder Tai-Ting Tseng's collection of 3,782 pieces of memorabilia.

Taline has been streaming Square Enix's science fantasy anthology, Final Fantasy, on Twitch for the past eight years and has been a fan of the franchise ever since her childhood. Taline stated that her love for the Final Fantasy franchise began due to her brothers, who frequently played the games while she watched, and also thanks to one of her classmates. The classmate was Japanese and would often travel back and forth from the country, always bringing some sort of Final Fantasy merchandise for Taline as a gift.

5) Supercar Blondie

Australian social media personality and automotive journalist Alexandra Mary Hirschi is better known by her online persona, Supercar Blondie. Alexandra started out as a radio host before deciding to focus solely on social media. She currently has 12.1 million subscribers on YouTube, where she publishes videos of her test driving and reviews some of the world's most expensive and rare cars. She also shares behind-the-scenes footage of car shows, events, and interviews with celebrities and car collectors.

Earlier last year, Alexandra uploaded a video that showed off her impressive watch collection, which is estimated to be worth $2 million and features a number of iconic timepieces from Tag Heuer, Frederique Constant, Crazy Hours, Audemars Piguet, and Patek Phillipe, to mention a few.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes