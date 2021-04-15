5 most useful features in the Free Fire OB27 update

Free Fire receives frequent updates, enhancing the overall experience for the players. The OB27 patch recently hit the servers. Like all previous updates, Free Fire developers have added a wide variety of new features.

Players can update the game to experience all the new things that have made their way into the game, including new characters, weapons, and more. This article lists out the five most useful features of the OB27 update

Most useful features in the Free Fire OB27 update

#1 Changes in the Character System

With the latest Garena Free Fire patch, the UI of the Character System has been completely overhauled and improved. This has become more accessible for the users, and they can change the required skills via the loadout section present on the lobby screen.

Here’s what the patch notes state regarding the Character System:

Brand new UI for the Character system.

Character max level reduced from 8 ->6

->6 Awakening Character’s Skills will now have the effect of the original Character skill.

Upgrading Character levels will no longer cost any gold and diamonds.

#2 Weapon Balancing

Weapon Balancing is another crucial aspect of the Free Fire OB27 World Series update. The following are the weapons that have been balanced:

FAMAS

UMP

FF Knife

MAG-7

Vector

M82B

M14

Flashbang

Smoke Grenade

Machine Gun Mode

Users can click here to read about detailed weapon balancing.

#3 Character balancing

Character ability balancing (Image via Free Fire)

Apart from the weapons, several characters' abilities have also been nerfed and buffed, providing users with a fair gameplay experience on the battlefield.

The ability to do the following has been altered with the latest update:

Chrono

Wukong

Rafael

Hayato “Firebrand”

A124

Misha

Olivia

Maxim

Click here to read about the complete balancing of the abilities.

#4 Bermuda Remastered

Bermuda Remastered has now finally been made available permanently in Garena Free Fire after the OB27 update. The enhanced version of the beloved Bermuda map features several locations that have been added/removed:

Removed:

Graveyard Bullseye Rim Nam Village Riverside Sentosa Plantation

Added:

Nurek Dam Academy Aden’s Creek Samurai Garden

#5 New weapon

Lastly, a new weapon called Kord is added to Garena Free Fire. The patch notes state:

“The Kord is an LMG that can be used as an effective tool for surprising fire. Crouch down and fire to destroy all the players.”

Here are the complete stats for Kord:

DAMAGE: 59

RATE OF FIRE: 52

RANGE: 73

RELOAD SPEED: 41

MAGAZINE: 80

ACCURACY: 34

MOVEMENT SPEED: 58

ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

