5 video game releases to keep an eye on in April 2024

The month of April 2024 has ushered in, bringing release windows for more video games across all platforms. While it may not be as jampacked with major titles as the past three months, you will still be surprised as to how much April 2024 can offer. From completely new Metroidvanias and hack-and-slash IPs to the release of fan-favorite games on another platform, you can look forward to having a fun month of gaming.

The titles releasing in April 2024 will allow you to pass your time till more of the big boys, such as the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring, arrive later this year in June. Here are five video games releasing this month, that you should check out.

Best video games releasing in April 2024

1) Stellar Blade

ShiftUp is well known for the popular gacha game The Goddess of Victory: NIKKE (Image via ShiftUp)

Stellar Blade is one of the most anticipated titles on the PlayStation, and this game will finally see a full release on April 26, 2024. Developed by Korean gaming studio, ShiftUp, it is an action-adventure hack-and-slash game. A playable demo version of Stellar Blade is currently available in the PlayStation Store.

If you are a fan of fast-paced hack-and-slash titles such as Devil May Cry or Metal Gear Rising, this should be something you look out for. Also, as a bonus, the developers have brought in Keiichi Okabe, the composer for the NieR games, to create the game's soundtracks

ShiftUp is also known for the popular gacha title, Goddess of Victory: NIKKE. Although Stellar Blade is the studio's very first AAA release, the demo has left strong impressions all across the board.

2) Sea of Thieves - PlayStation release

Yo ho! Yo ho! A pirate's life for me! (Image via Rare)

Rare's grandiose pirate adventure that transports you into the saltwater-filled shoes of men living at sea is finally making its way to Sony's consoles. Sea of Thieves was listed among the four Xbox games that will be released on PlayStation, as announced by Microsoft during an Xbox Business Program earlier this year.

Sea of Thieves has been hailed as one of the best games to role-play as a pirate. People who are disappointed by the lackluster "AAAA" presentation of Skull and Bones should check it out.

So PlayStation users, get ready to knock down those sails and turn your boats to the horizon, as an adventure full of loot and danger awaits you when Sea of Thieves releases on April 30, 2024.

3) Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

We need more video games based on African folklore (Image via Surgent Studios)

The month of April 2024 has something for the fans of the Metroidvania genre as well. While it is not the fabled Hollow Knight sequel, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU might provide them with a beautiful adventure, with inspiration from African folklore and mythology.

The arrival of Tales of Kenzera: ZAU in April 2024 is a news of excitement for Metroidvania fans, given the lack of games in this genre for the past few years. The title also has a beautiful distinctive art style to match its story. If you enjoyed Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, you should keep an eye out for this game as well.

This puzzle-platformer has received extensive showcases in most of the preview programs held by Microsoft, including the Xbox Partner Preview held recently in March. Tales of Kenzera: ZAU will see its release this month, on April 23, 2024.

4) Sand Land

Akira Toriyama has given us countless fantastic mangas and video games (Image via Bandai Namco)

The late Akira Toriyama created countless pieces of art during his lifetime. Besides the Dragon Ball series, he has also worked on a manga titled Sand Land. Japanese video game developers ILCA, Inc. is finally bringing alive the world of this manga in a third-person, action-adventure video game format in April 2024.

Sand Land is a critically acclaimed manga series and is loved by enthusiasts. If you are a fan of the book series or enjoyed the Dragon Ball games, you should check out this upcoming RPG by Bandai Namco.

You will be able to finally go on the epic adventure of Beelzebub and explore the desert alongside your motley crew. Sand Land will see its release on April 26, 2024, across PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

5) Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

There are over 100 playable characters (Image via 505 games)

JRPGs have dominated this year by far, with major titles releasing in all months till now; April 2024 will be no exception. Developed by Yoshitaka Murayama, the creator of the classic Suikoden Japanese role-playing games, Eiyuden Chronicles is among the many titles that will be released in April 2024.

Eiyuden Chronicles is a newcomer series to the JRPG scene. Despite that, people loved 2022's release, Rising, as it delivered some of that classic Japanese role-playing game experience. Hundred Heroes will be no exception, and you should check it out if you are an ardent JRPG lover.

Arriving on April 23, this JRPG title will allow you to play with over 100 playable characters, as you attempt to save your war-torn homeworld from certain destruction.

This concludes our list of some of the best games releasing in April 2024 that you should absolutely check out.