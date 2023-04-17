5 video game twists no one saw coming

Since the inception of gaming, story-mode campaign-based games with intricate detailing and eventual twists in the story have been beloved by many. There have been multiple moments when such titles have outsold each other and broken record purchases in different markets. While free-to-play shooters are the norm nowadays, a well-laid-out storyline along with climaxes and adequate narration keeps everyone hooked and we keep going back to them for more.

Below is a list of such top five moments that we just couldn’t digest.

Top 5 twists which pulled the rug from under our feet

1) BioShock's "Would you kindly?"

In BioShock, the player discovers an underwater city called Rapture that was built as a utopia for the world's most intelligent and creative people. However, it becomes clear that the city has fallen into chaos, and players must fight their way through mutated inhabitants to uncover the truth.

They are guided by a man named Atlas who repeatedly asks them to do things using the phrase "Would you kindly?" The twist comes when it's revealed that the player character has actually been under mind control the entire time and Atlas has been using this phrase to control their actions.

This was a shocking and memorable moment for all.

2) Spec Ops: The Line's white phosphorus scene

In Spec Ops: The Line, players are tasked with using white phosphorus to remove enemy soldiers. However, after the mission was completed, it was revealed that they had killed a large number of civilians who were being sheltered in the area.

In fact, the protagonist was the villain all along. As the story progresses, it becomes clear that Walker is not the hero he initially appeared to be and that his actions created the game's villain, Colonel John Konrad. This drastic change forces the player to question their own actions and the morality of war.

3) Red Dead Redemption's protagonist switch

The twist in Red Dead Redemption is one of the most memorable in gaming history. Players spend the entire game controlling John Marston, a former outlaw, on a quest for redemption. However, in a shocking turn of events, Marston is killed in the climax, leaving everyone stunned and emotionally invested.

The twist is not only unexpected but adds weight to the game's themes of redemption, sacrifice, and the brutal reality of the Wild West. Red Dead Redemption's climax cements its place as one of the greatest storytelling experiences in gaming, as players now control Marston's son.

4) The Last of Us' sequences

The Last of Us starts with a prolog sequence where the player controls Joel's daughter, Sarah. However, just as they are getting used to the character and starting to immerse themselves in her story, she is killed in a shocking and violent way.

This twist sets the tone for the entire game and establishes the stakes for the subsequent journey. The player then takes control of Joel, a survivor in a post-apocalyptic world, and his journey with Ellie to find a cure.

However, in The Last of Us Part 2, Joel is killed, which was a shocking twist that left players devastated.

5) The Betrayal of Shepherd

For the entirety of the game's campaign, Shepherd is portrayed as an ally to the player's character, Captain John "Soap" MacTavish. The former worked closely with Soap and his team to track down and eliminate the game's main villain, Vladimir Makarov.

However, in a shocking twist, Shepherd tries to kill Soap and his teammate Ghost in cold blood, betraying them in the final moments and revealing that he was working with Makarov the entire time. The sudden betrayal left players reeling and set up a dramatic final showdown.

It also sets up the events of the next game in the series, as Soap's team seeks revenge against Shepherd and Makarov. Overall, Shepherd's treachery is a memorable and impactful moment in the Call of Duty franchise.

The gaming industry has produced some of the most memorable twists in storytelling history. These twists demonstrate the power of narrative in gaming and how it can create memorable moments that stay with players long after they've put down their controllers.

