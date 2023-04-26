5 video games with controversial NPCs

Controversial NPCs have been present in video games for years and are often the most annoying aspect of gaming. NPCs or non-player characters are usually well-received by the gaming community. However, they often become too annoying, offensive, or unrealistic. Bad NPCs can end up ruining a game and impact its reception, and while these five games were well-received, these controversial nonplayable characters did tarnish some of the experience.

These are some of the most controversial NPCs that evoked outrage among players.

5 controversial NPCs that caused outrage

5) Grand Theft Auto IV - Roman Bellic

Grand Theft Auto IV follows the story of Niko Bellic, an immigrant who arrives in Liberty City to pursue the American dream. The game allows players to explore the city, engage in missions and activities, and interact with various NPCs. One of these is Roman Bellic, Niko's cousin and main ally.

Roman is a gambling addict who constantly gets into trouble and prods his cousin for help. He also frequently calls Niko to invite him to bowling, drinking, or other activities. Many players found Roman to be one of the most annoying and irritating controversial NPCs in the game, as he would constantly interrupt their gameplay with his calls and requests to go bowling.

4) Fallout 3 - Mayor Macready

Mayor Macready in Fallout 3 (Image via Bethesda)

Fallout 3 takes place in dystopian Washington, D.C., 200 years after a nuclear war. The player assumes the role of a Vault Dweller who escapes from an underground shelter and explores the wasteland, encountering various enemies and NPCs.

They run into Little Lamplight, a settlement of children who live in a cave near Vault 87. The young ones are led by Mayor MacCready, a 10-year-old boy who is rude and hostile to the player. One needs to gain access to Little Lamplight for the main quest, but MacCready will only let them in for a favor or relent to high Speech skills.

Most players found Macready to be very annoying, as he would mock and curse at them. Some also found Little Lamplight to be unrealistic and detrimental to immersion, which caused controversy when the game arrived.

3) Red Dead Redemption 2 - Micah Bell

Red Dead Redemption 2 is set in a fictionalized version of the American West in 1899. The game follows the story of Arthur Morgan, who is struggling to deal with the downfall of the Wild West. He encounters several enemies and NPCs during his journey, the most controversial being Micah Bell.

Bell is a member of Arthur's gang and one of the game's main antagonists. He is a violent and ruthless outlaw who often causes trouble for the outfit and clashes with Arthur. An incorrigible racist, sexist, and sadist, Micah enjoys killing and torturing people.

Many players found Micah to be one of the most despicable and controversial NPCs in the game, as he goes on to betray the gang and cause their downfall. They also lambasted his actions and attitude towards Arthur and other characters.

2) Far Cry 4 - Yuma Lau

While Far Cry 4 isn't one of the most remarkable entries in the iconic series, it presented one of the most annoying and controversial NPCs in gaming. Players assume the role of Ajay Ghale, a young man who returns to his homeland to spread his mother's ashes but becomes involved in a civil war.

One of the NPCs they confer with is Yuma Lau, the second-in-command of the tyrannical king named Pagan Min. She is a ruthless and sadistic leader who oversees Min's drug operations and prison camps.

Yuma also has a personal vendetta against Ajay, as she blames him for her brother's death. She appears several times throughout the game, including in a boss battle. However, many players deemed her one of the most disappointing and underwhelming controversial NPCs in the game, lacking depth and motivation.

Her boss battle was also criticized for being too easy and anticlimactic, which is enough to earn a place on this infamous list.

1) Half-Life 2 - The Citizens

The Citizens in Half-Life 2 (Image via Valve)

Half-Life 2 thrusts players into the shoes of Gordon Freeman, a scientist who joins a resistance movement against an alien empire known as the Combine. The game features controversial NPCs known as the Citizens, who are the downtrodden and brainwashed human population of City 17.

The Citizens often wear blue jumpsuits and masks as they adhere to the Combine's orders. These NPCs support Gordon and the resistance by offering him supplies, information, or backup. Many players, however, were annoyed and frustrated by the Citizens, as they would often interfere, block doors and paths, or die easily.

They also sported dull and repetitive dialog, such as "Dr. Freeman!" or "About that beer I owed ya." This led to most players killing them for fun or using them as bait or shields.

