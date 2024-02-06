All 86+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC rewards you can get

The list of all 86+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC rewards includes some amazing cards that have been released in previous promos. Some of these are available for a premium in the market, but you could end up getting a bargain. Moreover, with plenty of packs to open, you shouldn't have any shortage of fodder to complete it.

Thanks to the overall modifier, certain lower-rated items have been discarded from the pool of rewards. That said, the choices you can get after completing the 86+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC rewards are vast. In fact, the complete list can be divided into three separate types.

All 86+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC rewards: Ultimate Dynasties

Jurrien Timber CB 86

Inaki Williams RM 86

Juliane Wirtz CM 86

Marcus Thuram ST 87

Ferland Mendy LB 87

Edouard Mendy GK 87

Nico Schlotterbeck CB 87

Leroy Sane RM 87

Rasmus Hojlund ST 87

Khephren Thuram CM 87

Lauren James RW 88

Reece James RB 88

Theo Hernandez LB 88

Florian Wirtz CAM 89

Lena Oberdorf CDM 90

Erling Haaland ST 94

All 86+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC rewards: TOTGS

Nick Pope GK 86

Hakim Ziyech RW 86

Ryan Gravenberch CM 86

Mehdi Taremi ST 87

Phil Foden CAM 87

Rodrygo ST 88

Mats Hummels CB 88

Rafael Leao LW 88

Julian Alvarez CF 88

Nicolo Barella CM 88

Joao Cancelo RB 89

Jude Bellingham CAM 89

Antoine Griezmann ST 90

Jamal Musiala CAM 90

Bukayo Saka RW 91

Kylian Mbappe LW 93

Victor Boniface ST 87

Jonathan Clauss RB 88

All 86+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC rewards: Winter Wildcards

Alex Balde RB 86

Jeremy Doku RW 86

Filip Kostic LM 86

Kyle Walker CB 86

Edmong Tapsoba CB 86

Karim Adeyemi LM 86

Renato Sanches CM 86

Tariq Lamptey RB 86

Erik Lamela CAM 86

Sheraldo Becker ST 86

Raphinha RW 87

Marcos Llorente LW 87

Enzo Fernandez CM 87

Nordi Mukiele RB 87

Ellyes Skhiri CDM 87

Denis Zakaria CDM 87

Deyna Castellanos CM 87

William Saliba CB 87

Adrien Rabiot CM 87

Eder Militao CB 88

Alex Grimaldo CM 88

David Alaba CDM 88

Mikel Oyarzabal RM 88

Leon Goretzka CM 88

Paulo Dybala CF 89

Marco Reus CAM 89

Domenico Berardi RW 89

Debinha CAM 89

Jules Kounde CDM 89

Alex Morgan ST 90

Christopher Nkunku ST 90

Casemiro ST 90

Cristiano Ronaldo ST 91

Virgil Van Dijk CB 91

Thibaut Courtous ST 91

Alexia Putellas CM 92

Mohamed Salah ST 92

The final item you get will eventually depend on your luck, although you can choose from four options. The card you select will be added to your squad, while the remaining three will be automatically discarded.