All 86+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC rewards you can get

The list of all 86+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC rewards includes some amazing cards that have been released in previous promos. Some of these are available for a premium in the market, but you could end up getting a bargain. Moreover, with plenty of packs to open, you shouldn't have any shortage of fodder to complete it.
Thanks to the overall modifier, certain lower-rated items have been discarded from the pool of rewards. That said, the choices you can get after completing the 86+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC rewards are vast. In fact, the complete list can be divided into three separate types.
All 86+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC rewards: Ultimate Dynasties
- Jurrien Timber CB 86
- Inaki Williams RM 86
- Juliane Wirtz CM 86
- Marcus Thuram ST 87
- Ferland Mendy LB 87
- Edouard Mendy GK 87
- Nico Schlotterbeck CB 87
- Leroy Sane RM 87
- Rasmus Hojlund ST 87
- Khephren Thuram CM 87
- Lauren James RW 88
- Reece James RB 88
- Theo Hernandez LB 88
- Florian Wirtz CAM 89
- Lena Oberdorf CDM 90
- Erling Haaland ST 94
All 86+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC rewards: TOTGS
- Nick Pope GK 86
- Hakim Ziyech RW 86
- Ryan Gravenberch CM 86
- Mehdi Taremi ST 87
- Phil Foden CAM 87
- Rodrygo ST 88
- Mats Hummels CB 88
- Rafael Leao LW 88
- Julian Alvarez CF 88
- Nicolo Barella CM 88
- Joao Cancelo RB 89
- Jude Bellingham CAM 89
- Antoine Griezmann ST 90
- Jamal Musiala CAM 90
- Bukayo Saka RW 91
- Kylian Mbappe LW 93
- Victor Boniface ST 87
- Jonathan Clauss RB 88
All 86+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC rewards: Winter Wildcards
- Alex Balde RB 86
- Jeremy Doku RW 86
- Filip Kostic LM 86
- Kyle Walker CB 86
- Edmong Tapsoba CB 86
- Karim Adeyemi LM 86
- Renato Sanches CM 86
- Tariq Lamptey RB 86
- Erik Lamela CAM 86
- Sheraldo Becker ST 86
- Raphinha RW 87
- Marcos Llorente LW 87
- Enzo Fernandez CM 87
- Nordi Mukiele RB 87
- Ellyes Skhiri CDM 87
- Denis Zakaria CDM 87
- Deyna Castellanos CM 87
- William Saliba CB 87
- Adrien Rabiot CM 87
- Eder Militao CB 88
- Alex Grimaldo CM 88
- David Alaba CDM 88
- Mikel Oyarzabal RM 88
- Leon Goretzka CM 88
- Paulo Dybala CF 89
- Marco Reus CAM 89
- Domenico Berardi RW 89
- Debinha CAM 89
- Jules Kounde CDM 89
- Alex Morgan ST 90
- Christopher Nkunku ST 90
- Casemiro ST 90
- Cristiano Ronaldo ST 91
- Virgil Van Dijk CB 91
- Thibaut Courtous ST 91
- Alexia Putellas CM 92
- Mohamed Salah ST 92
The final item you get will eventually depend on your luck, although you can choose from four options. The card you select will be added to your squad, while the remaining three will be automatically discarded.