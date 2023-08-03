All active codes in Honkai Star Rail (August 2023)

Using active codes in Honkai Star Rail in August can be very helpful for getting last-minute summons on Blade or Kafka, depending on when you redeem them. This article includes all the static Redemption Codes that you can use, as well as some dynamic ones that require you to fulfill certain conditions. Note that everything listed here is solely for August 2023.

Let's look at what you can use in Honkai Star Rail 1.2 any time in August 2023. A full list of usable codes will be provided below, along with a how-to guide.

List of all active codes to use in Honkai Star Rail in August 2023

The following codes may help you get Kafka (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail players can use the following active codes in Version 1.2 at any time in August 2023:

STARRAILGIFT

BTN5EL69P6K3

There are also two dynamic options that require you to do a specific action. They are as follows:

HoYo FEST 2023

Prime Gaming Bundle #4 (this will expire on August 9, 2023)

Here is a list of rewards for redeeming everything in this guide:

STARRAILGIFT: 50x Stellar Jade + 10,000 Credits

20,000 Credits Prime Gaming Bundle #4: 60x Stellar Jade + 8x Traveler's Guide + 5x Disposable Kinetic Cannon

Note that you can only use each code once.

How to use active codes in Honkai Star Rail

This is the website method (Image via HoYoverse)

Trailblazers have two ways to redeem active codes for Honkai Star Rail:

Via the official website Via the game

The above screenshot is for the website method. For those unaware, hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift is the site you can use. Just log in, select a server, and paste the Redeem Code.

The in-game method (Image via HoYoverse)

Another reliable way to use a Redeem Code is the in-game method. Just boot up Honkai Star Rail, log in, and open the main menu. On the top-right, next to your username, is a white button with three dots. Click on that to see a screen similar to what's shown above.

Getting the HoYo FEST 2023 and Prime Gaming codes

This is where players get the HoYoFEST 2023 code (Image via HoYoverse)

Trailblazers can get the HoYo FEST 2023 code by searching for the web event. Once you're on it, click on the gift box icon, share the image any way you'd like, and then tap on the closed gift box icon to see what's shown in the above image. Select the last option for the sake of this guide.

An example of a player who got the Prime Gaming Bundle #4 (Image via HoYoverse, Amazon)

The Prime Gaming Bundle is available to anybody who is a subscriber to Amazon Prime. Just go to the Prime Gaming website and search for the game to see a web page similar to what's shown above. Keep in mind that this specific promotion ends on August 9, 2023.

If you don't have a Prime Gaming membership, you would have to ask a friend or a stranger for them to give you the code.

