All Bone Bottom quests in Hollow Knight Silksong

Bone Bottom is one of the first locations you unlock in Hollow Knight Silksong. This place plays an important role both in terms of lore and exploration, with many hidden details that are interesting and rewarding. This area is replete with NPCs, and you will encounter many quests related to this area from different characters as you progress through the game.
Bone Bottom in Hollow Knight Silksong: Full list of quests
There are a total of seven quests related to the Bone Bottom location. While some of them are available early on, others unlock in later stages of the game. Most of these quests are fairly easy but require patience and clever platforming.
Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.
Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.
Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.
Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.