All Bone Bottom quests in Hollow Knight Silksong

Bone Bottom is one of the first locations you unlock in Hollow Knight Silksong. This place plays an important role both in terms of lore and exploration, with many hidden details that are interesting and rewarding. This area is replete with NPCs, and you will encounter many quests related to this area from different characters as you progress through the game.

On that note, here’s a complete list of quests related to Bone Bottom in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Bone Bottom in Hollow Knight Silksong: Full list of quests

There are a total of seven quests related to the Bone Bottom location. While some of them are available early on, others unlock in later stages of the game. Most of these quests are fairly easy but require patience and clever platforming.

Bone Bottom in Silksong (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Team Cherry)

Here are all the quests and their objectives:

Quest name Reward Objective Bone Bottom Repairs The camp evolves and unlocks new dialogues, NPC activity, and more. Speak to Flick and donate 200 Shell Shards via the Wishboard to help rebuild the camp. A Lifesaving Bridge Unlocks a permanent bridge to Moss Grotto. Collect and donate 300 Shell Shards at the Quest Board to repair access to Moss Grotto. An Icon of Hope Flicks gives a Hornet Statuette. Flick’s statue appears near the Moss Grotto entrance. Collect and donate 440 Shell Shards at the Quest Board. This quest is only available after finishing Act 1. My Missing Courier Multibinder, Spool Fragment, and Shard Bundle added to Frey's shop. Search Shellwood for the missing Courier bug Tipp and interact with him, Bone Bottom Supplies 120 Rosaries (repeatable quest) Talk to Tipp and Pill in Bellhart, and deliver the supplies back to Flick in Bone Bottom. Berry Picking Druid’s Eye tool. Collect three Mossberries from different spots and deliver them to Moss Druid. Passing of the Age A new cutscene upon defeating the final boss again. Find seven Mister Mushrooms from different locations. Not directly related to Bone Bottom, but one of the mushrooms is found there. This quest is only available after reaching Act 3.

That's everything you need to know about the Bone Bottom quests in Silksong. All of these quests include unique rewards and are worth completing.

