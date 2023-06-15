All Coin Master links for free spins (June 15, 2023)

Coin Master allows you to explore over 400 villages on its map. Some are inspired by real-life locations, including Mexico, London, Thailand, and Russia. Others are based on fictional places, such as Magical Forest, Coin Manor, and Steampunk. You can build and upgrade five items in each village to level up and unlock others using coins.

The entire gameplay of Coin Master depends on spins that activate the slot machine, which provides several in-game items and a chance to raid or attack opponents’ villages. You have to earn spins in various ways. Developer Moon Active also hands out daily links containing free spins.

Active Coin Master links for June 15, 2023

As mentioned above, Moon Active provides freebies to players daily. They post a couple of links on their Facebook and Twitter accounts. Redeeming them will get you free coins, spins, pet XP, and other items.

If you find yourself without spins and stuck in a village, use these links to redeem freebies:

https://Coin-Master.me/xwuhlQ - Free 20 Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ReImeu - Free 20 Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/cTXcJo - Free 20 Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/KhZRju - Free 20 Spins

These links provide freebies only for two days. Additionally, they are redeemable only once per account. Therefore, you are advised to get freebies from these links as soon as possible.

Unlike other mobile games, the methods to redeem these Coin Master links are simple and easy. You only have to install the game and have an active internet connection.

You can then search for the links on the title’s Facebook and Twitter accounts or other reliable websites. Click on any of the links; it will open the Coin Master app on your mobile. After the game loads, tap the collect button to get all associated rewards.

It is important to note that you will find a video or photo puzzle on the post containing links. These puzzles are part of social media contests in which anyone can partake. There are thousands of people participating on Facebook.

All you need to do is solve simple puzzles and post your answer in the comment section. Moon Active will choose a few lucky winners from those who provide correct answers. The contest rewards winners with billions of coins and thousands of spins, among other items.

Spins are also available to purchase from the in-app store. To get them, go to the Main Menu and tap the shop icon to enter the store.

There are several other ways to earn more free spins. They include inviting friends, collecting daily gifts, requesting from team members, finishing village, completing card sets, competing in tournaments, and participating in events.

Ongoing events for free spins

There is at least one ongoing event daily in Coin Master. You can check it out below the Main Menu icon. Usually, such events require you to collect items from the slot machine.

An event called Raid Madness is currently ongoing in the game. It requires you to gather the Coin Master protagonists' symbol represented by the animal, Pig, which provides a raiding opportunity. Upon hitting one symbol on the slot machine, you accumulate one pig. Likewise, you get two pigs upon hitting two symbols.

Lastly, grabbing the raiding opportunity or gathering three symbols will get you five pigs. You can get free spins, coins, and other items for collecting a certain number of these symbols.

