All Heir of Darkness January gift codes, rewards, and how to redeem

Nemesis Games’ Heir of Darkness is one of the most popular action RPGs on the Android mobile platform. The game routinely gives away a lot of free loot, allowing players to acquire various items to navigate gameplay easily.

Developers drop a set of reward codes that have become essential to leveling up. Players should keep an eye out for this information as the publisher is active with these drops.

Codes are given out monthly, and you must redeem them before they expire. Old codes will be useless, and the loot will be locked after the redemption window closes.

The following guide will cover acquiring the Heir of Darkness January gift codes, associated rewards, and the redemption process.

Heir of Darkness January gift codes

There are a couple of gift codes currently live for Heir of Darkness. However, they might only be available for a few more days, so you must redeem them as soon as possible.

1) HODDOW:

Redeem this code to get:

Mana Crystals

Offline Auto-Battle Cards

Forbidden Hell Tickets

War Soul Shards.

2) HODPRE

Redeem this code to get:

4x Mana Crystals

4x Offline Auto-Battle Cards

4x Forbidden Hell Tickets

10 War Soul Shards.

There are currently no expired codes for the month. But don't wait too long to redeem the codes above, as they might be void soon.

How to redeem gift codes in Heir of Darkness

To be able to redeem gift codes in Heir of Darkness, you will need to invest in the following steps:

Launch the game on your mobile device and then make your way to the button to the right of the bag-like icon. This is the main settings button of the game, which will then open up another window with additional choices.

After clicking on it, you will then be met with the following options to click on, Title, Social, Furnace, Character, and Settings.

Then make your way into Settings. You will be required to search for the option that reads, “Enter Gift Pack Code,” which will automatically pop up a text portal where you will be required to enter the gift code.

You must correctly type in the code or copy-paste it into the pop-up. It’s important to note here that the codes for the title are case-sensitive, and you will be required to enter them as they are, or they will not let you redeem the loot.

After correctly putting in the codes, the game will then check if they are valid and have not expired. Once the code is validated, you will receive an email to the ID linked to your Heir of Darkness account.

In the mail, you will need to claim the various rewards that the gift codes offer in the game.

