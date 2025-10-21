All Ninja Gaiden 4 Difficulty options explored 

There are four Ninja Gaiden 4 difficulty options for you to choose from, out of which one won't be available from the get-go. The latest entry in the NG franchise sees the return of Ryu Hayabusa, and also the new protagonist, Yakumo, but you might wonder what the best level of challenge is for you to get accustomed to the game's mechanics.

Let's take a look at all of the available Ninja Gaiden 4 difficulty options to determine which might be the best one for you.

All four Ninja Gaiden 4 difficulty options explored

Here are the four Ninja Gaiden 4 difficulty options that you can select in the game.

Hero

In-game description: For those who wish to feel the power of a legendary ninja hero. Recommended for new players looking for a fun experience. Support features will be activated to reduce game difficulty.

Hero (Image via Team Ninja)

The Hero option is the easy difficulty mode in Ninja Gaiden 4. You will have a much easier time against bosses, and their health will deplete quickly as your weapon will deal more damage. Some support features will also be enabled in the Hero mode that will automatically perform certain actions.

Medium

In-game description: For those who dare to walk the true path of the ninja. Recommended for players who enjoy a challenge.

Medium (Image via Team Ninja)

The Medium Ninja Gaiden 4 difficulty option is the go-to setting for those who play action games. The challenge will be a bit more, but they won't overwhelm you and give you a particularly hard time.

Hard

In-game description: For those who desire to hone themselves through intense adversity. Recommended for experienced players seeking a difficult challenge.

Hard (Image via Team Ninja)

The Hard difficulty is great for those who want a more challenging experience. Boss fights will be significantly harder due to how much damage they will dish out.

Master Ninja

In-game description: For those who have ascended to unparalleled heights. Recommended for players hungering for a brutal challenge and the pinnacle of ninja action. Tyran will provide no free items even if you struggle. (Difficulty cannot be changed mid-stage.)

The Master Ninja difficulty is the most challenging experience that you will face in the game. It is strictly for those who want to earn the platinum or those who enjoy a challenge.

This Ninja Gaiden 4 difficulty will unlock once you beat the campaign of the game.

Which Ninja Gaiden 4 difficulty should you choose?

For any casual gamer who is adept with action hack-and-slash combat gameplay, the Normal option should be your go-to choice. If you do not like the challenge and just want to cut your way through enemies as Yakumo and Ryu, you can go for the Hero option.

The Hard and Master Ninja options are restricted to those players who want more of a challenge from the game and want to showcase their mastery in learning the mechanics and overcoming difficult boss fights.

Keep in mind that if you are a completionist who wants all of the trophies in Ninja Gaiden 4, you will have to play the game in the Master Ninja difficulty.

