All Star Tower Defense codes on Roblox: Free gems, gold, characters and XP (April 2022)

Roblox All Star Tower Defense is a unique Tower Defense game on Roblox. Fans of a variety of animes can enjoy this game as instead of turrets and cannons, the player gets a roster of popular anime characters to defend their tower.

These characters bring the powers they command in their respective series to your disposal to best defend your tower in the face of the enemy.

The ultimate goal of this Roblox game is to survive as long as possible and reach the Infinite Mode leaderboard. Free rewards can go a long way in increasing the pace at which users scale the heights to the leaderboard.

Codes for Roblox All Star Tower Defense (April 2022)

Only five redeem codes are currently active for fans of Roblox All Star. Fortunately, all of these codes will remain active until the end of April, and all of them provide a substantial reward.

Working codes:

ultramove: 1 Ultra Capsule

1mgroupmembers: 800 Gems / 800 Gold

superwoop:400 Gems

themadao: 1,000 Gems / 750 Gold / EXP IV

-astddevs: 500 Gems / 500 Gold / EXP IV

Many outlets feature long lists of codes that are supposedly active. All codes for this game come with an expiration date and all codes other than the ones listed above have expired.

Some popular redeem codes that recently expired are listed below:

specialkingluffy100k

nowherescoredeal

gamebreakingvisits101

theotheronecode

Minishutdown

mrworldwide

morecodeforyouxd

codeofprisma

Codeoflight

listentothemusic132

howareyoutodaymyfriendo

How to redeem codes in All Star Tower Defense (April 2022)?

New users in particular should ensure that they follow the given procedure properly to not miss out on these single-use redeem codes. Failure to properly redeem a code will result in an inability to use the given code.

1) Launch All Star Tower Defense

2) Click on the gear icon on the side of your screen.

3) This will open the Settings tab. Input any of the above-listed codes into the text box at the bottom that says "Enter Code".

4) Hit Enter and check your account for the listed rewards.

The game includes characters from One Piece to Demon Slayer, who will act as the defenders of your Tower. All characters have the same skills and special abilities as their original series, but the DMG rating and other stats are not related to what they may be in the anime.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news, and updates!

