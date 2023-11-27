All suits in Lethal Company, explored

Despite being in its early access stages, Lethal Company has some nice suits available for players at this point in time. While the game has a lot of potential with respect to the fashion side of things, its basic premise revolves around being able to extract scrap from distant moons. Given that this entire experience involves space, it's unsurprising that players are equipped with space suits from the very beginning.

Here are all the suits that players will come across in the game.

How to get suits in Lethal Company

At this point, the only way to get suits in Lethal Company is by purchasing them in exchange for Credits. They are purely cosmetic and have no effect on gameplay whatsoever. However, considering the nature of this game, its developer could add suits with some intrinsic effects later on.

As of now, Lethal Company only has four suits, out of which one is available by default. The rest of them, along with their prices, are as follows:

Green Suit - 60 Credits

Hazard Suit - 90 Credits

Pajama Suit - 900 Credits

While it's understandable that the Green and Hazard Suits don't provide any gameplay-enhancing effects due to their low price, it's slightly weird that the Pajama one is priced so high. For an item in this category to be priced at 900 Credits, players would expect it to come with some enhancements.

It could be possible that perks for it are in the works and could be released with an upcoming patch.

Can you upgrade suits in Lethal Company?

As of now, you cannot upgrade these suits in any way. Nor can you swap out on them different parts like you could in Starfield. These suits do not offer resistance to any of the weather effects prevalent on this title's moons either.

While they lack functionality, you can use them to color code your roles. Furthermore, wearing different suits can help the player monitoring the terminal easily identify you and can aid you in executing your roles better.

Overall, suits are just cosmetics in the game for now but can be used to make the game easy in so many ways. That aside, the monsters on the moons don't care about color that much. This means irrespective of which suit you're wearing, most of those creatures will hunt you down if they see you.