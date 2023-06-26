All updated Coin Master free spins links (June 26, 2023)

Coin Master, developed by Moon Active, is a casual adventure game featuring over 450 villages. Coins are the resources that help build all five items in each. Finishing an existing one unlocks the next and upgrades your in-game level. You can earn coins by using spins to activate the slot machine and by attacking or raiding an opponent's village.

Spins start the slot machine, which contains symbols for various actions and in-game items. You can earns coins, attacking and raids opportunities, cards, pet food, and more by landing on the respective symbol. There are several sources to obtain spins, including from the slot machine and by finishing villages. The developers also provide redeemable links containing free spins. This article provides all updated links for June 26, 2023.

Coin Master: Updated free spins links (June 26, 2023)

Moon Active hands out several links through the game’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts. They provide free spins, coins, and other valuable resources. There are usually three daily links on average, so you can get tons of free spins to continue your Coin Master Journey.

Each link has a validity period of two days, so you should try using them as soon as possible. Furthermore, each player can only use a link only once per account. With that said, here are all the updated Coin Master links for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/LxXWJb - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/sYYwpZ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/Wmlemz - 10 free spins and 1.2 million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/ZSnNWK - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/bdUsFd - 25 free spins

You must install Coin Master on your phone and have an active internet connection to redeem these links. Next, click any of the links above to open the app on your device. Then, tap the Collect button on the dialog box that appears. The title will add any applicable awards to your profile.

Apart from this, you can also enter daily social media contests on Facebook and Twitter. Moon Active posts two to three photo or video puzzles along with the links every day. If you're chosen as one of the winners, you'll receive a substantial amount of free coins, spins, chests, and other in-game items.

You'll have to solve the puzzles and type out your answer in the comment section of the post. Moon Active will then choose a few lucky winners (out of those who provided the correct answer) through a lottery system. Given the number of participants, the chances of winning are slim. However, you can participate in them daily and test your luck.

Coin Master is an idle adventure title that was released in December 2010. It has since accumulated over 100 million downloads from the Play Store. The game holds at least one event or tournament daily that rewards free spins, pet food, pet XP, coins, and more.

