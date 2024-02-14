All Whiteout Survival redeem codes (February 2024)

Whiteout Survival redeem codes let players acquire an array of in-game resources, such as wood, stamina, gems, and more. These are necessary to survive and progress in this title's apocalyptic world. The aforementioned also provide a way for players to elevate their profiles within the game.

The developers of Whiteout Survival, Century Games, periodically circulate a range of gift codes to aid gamers in their journey and help them protect the group of people whose survivability depends on them. Strategic decision-making is paramount to protect the crowd from wild beasts, bandits, and other sources of danger.

With that in mind, this article will provide you with all the Whiteout Survival redeem codes for February 2024. It will also offer a guide on how to redeem them on Android as well as iOS devices.

All active Whiteout Survival redeem codes in February 2024

In the icy world of Whiteout Survival, every advantage counts in the fight for survival. Currently, there is only one active code, providing a variety of essential supplies to aid players in their journey. It is given below:

4D8W6k: Redeem this code that is valid till February 16 at 11:59 pm (UTC+0)

How to redeem Whiteout Survival gift codes on Android

For Android users, redeeming codes is a straightforward process. What you have to do is:

Launch the Whiteout Survival game. Tap on your avatar located in the top-left corner of the screen. Navigate to the Settings menu by clicking the button in the bottom-left corner. Locate and tap on the "Gift Code" option. Enter the desired code and select "Redeem" to claim your rewards.

How to redeem Whiteout Survival gift codes on iOS

iOS users can also partake in the redemption process using a few additional steps:

Open the Whiteout Survival app on your iOS device. Tap on your avatar to access the user menu. Take note of your Player ID, found beneath your username. Visit the official Whiteout Survival redeem codes page using your device's browser. Input your Player ID and the redeemable code into the designated fields. Click on the "Redeem" button to finalize the process. Return to the Whiteout Survival app and navigate to the mailbox icon located in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Claim your newly acquired rewards and utilize them to enhance your survival efforts.

With active Whiteout Survival redeem codes at their disposal, players can bolster their resources, strengthen their settlements, and fortify their positions against the relentless onslaught of winter's fury.

