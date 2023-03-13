All wrestlers making their debuts in WWE 2K23

Once WWE 2K23 releases in March, players will be able to engage with plenty of new content. Developers 2K Sports has introduced plenty of changes to ensure that things stay fresh for everyone, building on the success of the previous releases.

As usual, the upcoming game will also expand the available roster of wrestlers. This means that new names will be there when the title releases, offering greater choice to players. Some of the new names will be debutants entering the franchise for the first time. All of them have already made their names in WWE Entertainment, setting the stone for their debuts.

WWE 2K23’s list of debutants will include male and female wrestlers, offering a great deal of diversity to the players. Some of them may have a lower overall, but that could improve over time. The list of debutants, along with the returning names, will certainly expand the roster from last year.

The new wrestlers in WWE 2K23 will certainly offer more diversity when players pick them for matches

A core point of the WWE 2K series has been the authenticity of the matches, and how well the real world has been replicated. Wrestlers form the core part of the game, and naturally, a huge roster of licensed wrestlers will be present in WWE 2K23.

2K Sports has retained many of the names present in last year’s release, and will also be adding new one. Here’s the list of all debutants coming to WWE 2K23:

Aliyah

Bad Bunny

Bronn Breakker

Brutus Creed

Carmelo Hayes

Cora Jade

Ezekiel

Gigi Dolin

Grayson Waller

Jacy Jane

Julius Creed

Kayden Carter

Madcapp Moss

Nikkita Lyons

Reggie

Ridge Holland

Roxanne Perez

Shanky

Solo Sikoa

Veer Mahaan

Zoey Stark

As usual, WWE 2K23 will also have post-launch content that will be added following the game’s release. This has become a tradition over the last few years, and some of the previous DLCs were superhits with the community.

Scott Steiner

Rick Steiner

Top Dolla

Ashante Adonis

B-Fab

Tiffany Stratton

Elton Prince

Kit Wilson

Harley Race

Ivy Nile

Wendy Choo

Tony D’Angelo

Trick Williams

Zeus

Joe Gacy

Blair Davenport

Eve Torres

Damon Kemp

Andre Chase

Nathan Frazer

WWE 2K23 returning characters

This year’s release will also mark the return of some popular characters from previous titles. This will be really exciting for the playerbase as there are some fan-favorite names in the total list.

Brie Bella

Bruno Sammartino

Cody Rhodes

Kurt Angle

Lita

Molly Holly

Nikki Bella

Noam Dar

Queen Zelina

Wade Barrett

Valhalla

Bray Wyatt

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

It’s worth noting that some of these will come as post-launch content, so players will need to be patient. Overall, the set of debutants and returning names makes the entire roster quite enterprising as fans will be able to enjoy them across the different modes.

