Roblox codes are an excellent way to attract new players to the game. They can be used to not only reward users for sticking around but also help new players catch up to veterans of the game.

Even the most underappreciated games have cheat codes, yet the most popular have the most. If the game has a huge list of Roblox codes, it may be more useful to attempt it.

Anime Dimensions, a Roblox-based fighter game that lets players live out their super-powered dreams of being their favorite anime heroes, is one such game. The codes are available to reinforce anybody who faces threats, such as the nefarious Titans.

This article will discuss various Anime Dimensions game codes that can get raid tokens, free gems, and boosts in April 2022.

Anime Dimensions codes in Roblox: Free Gems and Boosts (April 2022)

In Anime Dimensions, there are several highly rewarded active codes. There are a variety of items available with these reward codes, ranging from Gems and Boosts to Raid Tokens.

All valid and working Roblox Anime Dimension Game codes are listed below, and are valid until April 2022. If you don't use each one as quickly as possible, you'll miss out on some fantastic incentives. The following are the high-rewarding codes:

Shortcode: 100 Gems & All Boosts

100 Gems & All Boosts Half850k: 200 Gems & All Boosts

200 Gems & All Boosts Titan: 100 Gems & All Boosts

100 Gems & All Boosts Toomanycodes: 50 Gems & All Boosts

50 Gems & All Boosts 840k840: 250 Gems & All Boosts

250 Gems & All Boosts 88880k: 100 Gems & All Boosts

100 Gems & All Boosts Notshortcode: 100 Gems & All Boosts

100 Gems & All Boosts Pets: Free pet

Free pet Whocares810k: 50 Gems & All Boosts

The following are a few codes that are specific and might work for a few players. Try your luck to get additional Boosts and Gems:

800kthanks: 250 Gems & All Boosts

790abcdef: 50 Gems & All Boosts

7809: 100 Gems & All Boosts

770lucky: 100 Gems & All Boosts

100 Gems & All Boosts 76054321: 100 Gems & All Boosts

400mv: 400 Gems & Boosts

400 Gems & Boosts 740lul: 40 Gems & All Boosts

730kek: 50 Gems & All Boosts

Sevenhundredyeet: 250 Gems & All Boosts

720: 15 Gems & All Boosts

660spook: 50 Gems & All Boosts

650knoice: 150 Gems & All Boosts

150 Gems & All Boosts 620ksomehow: 25 Gems & All Boosts

25 Gems & All Boosts 300mvisits: 300 Gems and All Boosts

550k5555: 100 Gems and All Boosts

100 Gems and All Boosts 560k789: 50 Gems and All Boosts

50 Gems and All Boosts 5its8free0: 50 Gems & All Boosts

How to redeem Anime Dimensions codes?

Redeeming codes in Anime Dimensions takes a few steps, which are as follows:

Go to the official Anime Dimensions page and click the giant green button.

You'll notice a Twitter icon on the left side of your screen once you're in the game. That should be clicked

Copy and paste your desired codes from above into the 'Enter Code' box in the new window that appears

If the code has been successfully redeemed, press 'Go,' and a notification will appear on the screen

These Roblox Anime Dimension redeem codes may be used to receive a variety of incentives in the game, making them crucial to making your time in the game more productive. These special redeem codes are used to enhance the player's experience and allow them to get a taste of everything this anime-themed game offers. These codes offer Gems, Boosts, and Raid Tokens to help players.

