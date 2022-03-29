Anime Fighting Simulator Codes in Roblox (March 2022): Free Yen and Shikara Shards

Anime Fighting Simulator on Roblox is one of the most popular anime games, and for good reason: it incorporates popular anime characters into one world. One player might join because they love One Piece; another joins because they love Dragon Ball Z.

With so many fan bases coming together to play Anime Fighting Simulator, naturally, there are dozens of codes that are released quite often.

Here’s every valid code in Anime Fighting Simulator for the month of March 2022. These Roblox codes can be redeemed for in-game items limited to Anime Fighting Simulator.

Roblox: Anime Fighting Simulator Codes for March 2022

Most active codes provide Chikara Shards, though only a small fraction redeem into Yen. Both are used as currency in Anime Fighting Simulator. Here are the codes that are currently available:

1millionsubsfrango : Chikara Shards

: Chikara Shards Defild800k : 10,000 Chikara Shards

: 10,000 Chikara Shards 1billionvisits! : 75,000 Chikara Shards

: 75,000 Chikara Shards 1millionsubsfrango : 6,000 Chikara Shards

: 6,000 Chikara Shards frangoyt1m : 3,000 Chikara Shards

: 3,000 Chikara Shards 300ksubstigretv : Chikara Shards

: Chikara Shards emperadorwapo : 1,500 Chikara Shards

: 1,500 Chikara Shards sub2defildplays : 1,500 Chikara Shards

: 1,500 Chikara Shards 2millionsingroup! : 30,000 Chikara Shards

: 30,000 Chikara Shards 1billionvisits! : 75,000 Chikara Shards

: 75,000 Chikara Shards Emperadorstar : 5,000 Chikara Shards

: 5,000 Chikara Shards Frangonewcode : 1,000 Chikara Shards

: 1,000 Chikara Shards kelvin600k : 3,000 Chikara Shards

: 3,000 Chikara Shards elemperador100k! : 5,000 Chikara Shards

: 5,000 Chikara Shards bigboi100k : 5,000 Chikara Shards

: 5,000 Chikara Shards Mrrhino50k : 2,000 Chikara Shards

: 2,000 Chikara Shards Defildpromo : 3,000 Chikara Shards

: 3,000 Chikara Shards medtw50k : 2,000 Chikara Shards

: 2,000 Chikara Shards subtodefildplays : 1,000 Chikara Shards

: 1,000 Chikara Shards NNG : 1,000 Chikara Shards

: 1,000 Chikara Shards sub2hakimbo : 500 Chikara Shards

: 500 Chikara Shards defildstream : 2,000 Chikara Shards

: 2,000 Chikara Shards emperadorsubs : 1,000 Chikara Shards

: 1,000 Chikara Shards Defildyen : 1,000 Yen

: 1,000 Yen L3NI : 1,000 Chikara Shards

: 1,000 Chikara Shards frango2yen : 500 Yen

: 500 Yen defild700k : 1,000 Chikara Shards

: 1,000 Chikara Shards Tigre200k : 1,000 Chikara Shards

: 1,000 Chikara Shards n1colas2sub : 1,000 Chikara Shards

: 1,000 Chikara Shards tigretvsub : 1,000 Chikara Shards

: 1,000 Chikara Shards subfrango : 1,000 Chikara Shards

: 1,000 Chikara Shards Sub2tanqr : 5 Chikara Shards

: 5 Chikara Shards sub2tplanetmilo : 5 Chikara Shards

: 5 Chikara Shards subtomrrhino : 500 Yen

: 500 Yen sub2razorfishgaming : 500 Yen

: 500 Yen subtokelvingts: 500 Yen

This time around is a huge bounty for players to take advantage of. Chikira Shards are especially valuable as they can be redeemed for special items like fruit, auras, and the Fighting Pass.

How to redeem Roblox codes in Anime Fighting Simulator

Roblox codes in Anime Fighting Simulator have to be redeemed in the game itself, as they are unique to the title. Follow these steps to redeem the codes:

Step 1 : Select the Twitter icon on the left-hand side. Use the arrows to cycle through menu options if you do not see it

: Select the Twitter icon on the left-hand side. Use the arrows to cycle through menu options if you do not see it Step 2 : In the text field, type in a valid Roblox code. It’s easier to copy and paste, if possible

: In the text field, type in a valid Roblox code. It’s easier to copy and paste, if possible Step 3: Select the Enter button to redeem the code. It automatically deposits the gifts to your characte

Do keep in mind that the codes will eventually expire. It’s best to redeem them as soon as possible.

Edited by Saman