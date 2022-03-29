Anime Fighting Simulator Codes in Roblox (March 2022): Free Yen and Shikara Shards

Anime Fighting Simulator on Roblox is one of the most popular anime games, and for good reason: it incorporates popular anime characters into one world. One player might join because they love One Piece; another joins because they love Dragon Ball Z.
With so many fan bases coming together to play Anime Fighting Simulator, naturally, there are dozens of codes that are released quite often.
Here’s every valid code in Anime Fighting Simulator for the month of March 2022. These Roblox codes can be redeemed for in-game items limited to Anime Fighting Simulator.
Roblox: Anime Fighting Simulator Codes for March 2022
Most active codes provide Chikara Shards, though only a small fraction redeem into Yen. Both are used as currency in Anime Fighting Simulator. Here are the codes that are currently available:
- 1millionsubsfrango: Chikara Shards
- Defild800k: 10,000 Chikara Shards
- 1billionvisits!: 75,000 Chikara Shards
- 1millionsubsfrango: 6,000 Chikara Shards
- frangoyt1m: 3,000 Chikara Shards
- 300ksubstigretv: Chikara Shards
- emperadorwapo: 1,500 Chikara Shards
- sub2defildplays: 1,500 Chikara Shards
- 2millionsingroup!: 30,000 Chikara Shards
- Emperadorstar: 5,000 Chikara Shards
- Frangonewcode: 1,000 Chikara Shards
- kelvin600k: 3,000 Chikara Shards
- elemperador100k!: 5,000 Chikara Shards
- bigboi100k: 5,000 Chikara Shards
- Mrrhino50k: 2,000 Chikara Shards
- Defildpromo: 3,000 Chikara Shards
- medtw50k: 2,000 Chikara Shards
- subtodefildplays: 1,000 Chikara Shards
- NNG: 1,000 Chikara Shards
- sub2hakimbo: 500 Chikara Shards
- defildstream: 2,000 Chikara Shards
- emperadorsubs: 1,000 Chikara Shards
- Defildyen: 1,000 Yen
- L3NI: 1,000 Chikara Shards
- frango2yen: 500 Yen
- defild700k: 1,000 Chikara Shards
- Tigre200k: 1,000 Chikara Shards
- n1colas2sub: 1,000 Chikara Shards
- tigretvsub: 1,000 Chikara Shards
- subfrango: 1,000 Chikara Shards
- Sub2tanqr: 5 Chikara Shards
- sub2tplanetmilo: 5 Chikara Shards
- subtomrrhino: 500 Yen
- sub2razorfishgaming: 500 Yen
- subtokelvingts: 500 Yen
This time around is a huge bounty for players to take advantage of. Chikira Shards are especially valuable as they can be redeemed for special items like fruit, auras, and the Fighting Pass.
How to redeem Roblox codes in Anime Fighting Simulator
Roblox codes in Anime Fighting Simulator have to be redeemed in the game itself, as they are unique to the title. Follow these steps to redeem the codes:
- Step 1: Select the Twitter icon on the left-hand side. Use the arrows to cycle through menu options if you do not see it
- Step 2: In the text field, type in a valid Roblox code. It’s easier to copy and paste, if possible
- Step 3: Select the Enter button to redeem the code. It automatically deposits the gifts to your characte
Do keep in mind that the codes will eventually expire. It’s best to redeem them as soon as possible.