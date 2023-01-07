"Are you itchy?": Maya streams with Winnie the Cow, leads to a wholesome moment

Maya, a Twitch partner and wildlife rehabilitator, recently streamed from Alveus Sanctuary, which she founded. During the broadcast, she had a heartwarming moment with the fluffy Winnie the Cow.

The brown-furred cow was being taken care of by the content creator, who, perhaps after reading the chat or paying attention to the bovine, decided that Winnie was a little itchy.

In response, Maya went ahead and scratched and petted the brown cow, leading to a wholesome moment not just for her, but for her chat, and even the LiveStreamFails subReddit. It was a warm moment, and one that the internet surely appreciated being able to watch via livestream or Twitch clip.

"Are you itchy?"

Maya has a heartwarming moment with Winnie the Cow, and the internet loves it

Maya was doing her part with Winnie the Cow at Alveus Sanctuary and was cleaning out her stable when she discovered that something was bothering the large bovine. That was when she stopped what she was doing, and moved to aid the cow, who could not scratch her own itches.

“Winnie, are you itchy? Is that the problem? You need scratches?”

Maya eagerly scratched the head of Winnie the Cow, who clearly enjoyed the attention. The cow moved her head from side to side as if trying to direct her caretaker where to scratch. The Twitch streamer scratched along the cow’s ears and the side of her neck, giving Winnie as much relief as possible.

“Oh, she’s really itchy. She’s really itchy.”

When Maya scratched under the cow’s neck, Winnie lifted and craned her head to give the streamer more access to scratch away freely. Winnie the Cow is a very fluffy animal, and if the weather is warm, it would be an incredibly uncomfortable experience for her. Whatever the reason, it seemed like she was itchy, and the content creator offered relief in the form of scratching hands.

“Loves scratches.”

(Clip begins at 1:27:35)

The streamer's chat was blowing up with SoCutes, and people were won over by how happy Winnie the Cow was in that moment. Maya continued to scratch Winnie, who twisted her head back and forth to receive as much aid from the streamer as possible.

LiveStreamFails appreciated the wholesome moment

There have been many times when the LiveStreamFails subReddit is home to toxicity and ill-will, but this was not one of those instances. Many showed up to thank Maya for the wholesome content, and that they appreciated seeing things like this on the subReddit.

Some commenters missed the Twitch streamer doing collaborations with other creators, and one response pointed out that Twitch streamer Jinny said she’d head to Alveus Sanctuary once she’s back in the USA. HasanAbi also said he wanted to visit more this year, according to a comment.

Some thought the animal streams were more enjoyable, but that led to more discussion. Not everyone is on the same side, but some enjoy the podcast collaborations as well as the animal streams.

While there were a few who had some negative things to say about the streamer, many turned the discussion back to what’s important - Winnie the Cow. Quite a few people loved seeing the bovine on LiveStreamFails. It also led to a few Redditors talking about their experiences with cows when they were younger, bringing back fond memories for a few commenters.

While there’s usually drama garnering the most attention in the LiveStreamFails subReddit, many were glad to see something else take the top spot. This wholesome moment was appreciated by much of the subReddit.

