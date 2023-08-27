Armored Core 6 player beats the game with just fists, amidst community discourse surrounding difficulty

Armored Core 6 is a tough game. This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, considering the game comes from none other than FromSoftware, the pioneer of the "souls-like" genre itself. Much like any other title from the developer, this one is also embroiled into the online discourse among groups of players who found the early sections of the game to incredibly challenging.

However, amidst the ongoing discourse regarding its difficulty, a brave and courageous soul has managed to finish the entire game without using any weapons. YouTuber ZeroLenny has managed to do something that a Armored Core 6 fan and player like myself can't think of doing even in my dreams.

ZeroLenny recently uploaded a video on YouTube, where he documented his entire journey playing through the main missions of Armored Core 6 and defeating all bosses, with just fists. Suffice to say, this not only showcases the content creator's skills as a player, but also the flexibility of FromSoftware's latest game to support such a playstyle.

YouTuber ZeroLenny finishes Armored Core 6 without using a single weapon on his mech

Expand Tweet

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon isn't meant to be played without firearms. Yes, you can use melee variants (the Pile Bunker, being one of my personal favorites), but you're still using a weapon. ZeroLenny's did not equip any weapon on his mech, and outright refused to use them even when the game forced him to do so in the first mission.

Although the weapons cannot be unequipped in the first mission, ZeroLenny found a way to deal damage without using the firearms, i.e. via assault boosting. While the damage that comes from the move or even bare-handed attacks is very miniscule and almost negligible compared to raw damage from weapons, it did not stop the content creator from brute forcing his way through missions.

According to the YouTuber, defeating the first boss of the Armored Core 6 was easily the most challenging part of the game, in part due to the very limited moveset he had at his disposal. Just to make it clear, assault boosting into enemies does roughly a tenth of the raw damage that you do with your AC's assault rifle.

Expand Tweet

And to be honest, even the assault rifle seems pretty much useless against the AH12 HC Helicopter. After defeating the very first boss, ZeroLenny showcased how he found the stun-lock exploit, which came in really handy to his "fists only" run, and ultimately helped him complete his playthrough.

Although he did face some obstacles along the way, such as the fights against the Ice Worm and the Ibis Series, they weren't enough to deter him from his mission to complete the entire game without using weapons. As someone who has finished the campaign multiple times and still dreads some of the late-game boss encounters, watching ZeroLenny's playthrough made me question my own skills at certain points.

Expand Tweet

This also goes to show how flexible FromSoftware's gameplay design is, allowing such unique playstyles as the primary means of going through the entire game. ZeroLenny's playthrough is also a great reminder for players who might've given up after reaching Balteus, or maybe even the very first boss. All it takes to beat Armored Core 6 is perseverance and a strong will.

Yes, the game is challenging, but it's not impossible. With a bit of practice, patience, and perseverance, you can easily beat every single boss in the game.