Assassin’s Creed Valhalla title update 1.4.1 patch notes: Reduced file size, crossover stories, Yule Festival, and more

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla title update 1.4.1 has arrived. With it, the game brings back the Yule festival, Reduced game file size overall, and the recently revealed Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories, which brings Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey together.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the latest iteration of Ubisoft’s iconic stealth-action franchise that takes the players into 9th century England as the Raven Clan’s leader, Eivor, who must find a home for her clan in the new world.

Assassin’s Creed also unveiled the first of Year 2 content, a massive new expansion set in the realm of Svartalfheim, a beautiful but hostile world under invasion, Dawn of Ragnarok. The development will expand on the Nordic mythology of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and introduce new abilities.

With that being said, let’s look at the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla title update 1.4.1 and everything new coming with it.

Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories

From odyssey to Valhalla (Image by Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - A Fated Encounter

Terrible nightmares seemingly caused by a close ally send Eivor to the Isle of Skye to investigate.

Unlock all-new Assassin’s Creed Odyssey–themed rewards in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla by completing the story content.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Those Who Are Treasured

Allies from your past will set you on a new journey to Korfu Island, involving a Piece of Eden and much more.

Unlock all-new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla–themed rewards for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey by completing the story content.

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed Two of our most powerful and charismatic Assassin's Creed warriors cross paths and blades in Assassin's Creed Crossover Stories.



Access requirements in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

To play A Fated Encounter, the player must reach Settlement Level 4 and have completed the quest A Wise Friend, where you help Valka establish herself in Ravensthorpe.

Access requirements in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

After completing Chapter 1 and reaching Megaris, you may find the quest giver at Sami’s Port on Kephallonia Island.

Spoiler Warning: This new story contains major spoilers for those that have not completed Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Note: The quest icon and quest log entry The Great Escape will only appear on the map when the three main questlines (Family, Cult of Kosmos, Mythology) are completed.

This content will be deployed with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Title Update 1.5.6 on December 14 at 12 PM UTC via a ~13 GB update across all supported platforms.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - Yule Festival

The Yule Festival is back (Image by Ubisoft)

The Yule Festival will be available from December 16, 2021, to January 6, 2022

Partaking in the festivities will get the players all-new items, including but not limited to a snowy beard & hair and settlement decoration.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - Setting Update

New in-depth settings (Image by Ubisoft)

Combat Settings

Aim Assist (Full, Moderate, Light, Off)

Level Scaling (Off, Default, Constant, Harder, Nightmarish)

*NEW* Parry timing window (400, 650, 800 ms)

*NEW* Brush with Death timing window (300, 400, 600 ms)

*NEW* Brush with Death Duration (1, 1.5, 2, 2.5 sec)

Stealth Settings

Guaranteed Assassination (ON/OFF)

*NEW* Detection escape (0.5, 1, 2 sec)

*NEW* Detection escape while aiming (1, 2, 4 sec)

*NEW* Search duration (50, 65, 80 sec)

*NEW* Maximum enemies in search (2,3)

Exploration Settings

Closest Opportunity (ON/OFF)

Icon Distance (OFF/ON)

*NEW* Viewpoint Synchronization (ON/OFF)

*NEW* Exploration Beams (Limited/Full)

*NEW* Unguided Objectives (OFF/ON)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - Gameplay Changes

New changes in Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Image by Ubisoft)

Stealth Improvements

Improved instances where NPCs could detect players when vision between the player and NPCs is obstructed.

Reduced the hold time and speed restriction when blending with crowds.

Resolved some issues that caused players to be instantly detected when they should not have been.

Miscellaneous

Updated Quest Log Ordering: Quests will now be ordered based on the Recommended Power Level.

New content pop-ups will no longer appear after completing the Rude Awakening quest.

Adjusted balancing for melee damage scaling, ranged damage scaling, critical strike chance skills, and runes of finesse critical chance.

Players will now be able to view up to 1200 runes in their inventory.

Players will now be able to see up to 200 items in the transmog menu.

Added a purchase celebration page to the Animus Store.

Main Quests, World Events, and Side Activities

Basim followed Eivor everywhere if the player used Fast travel in Puppets and Prisoners.

The Daughter of Lerion encounter against Regan could not be started.

Players couldn't locate Prey in the High Hall / The Legend of Beowulf to talk to Wulfhilda.

Couldn't proceed with The Mysterious Berserker.

Couldn't complete Bleeding the Leech as they could be falling through the floor.

The Siege of Paris: Couldn't interact with Toka to start the quest Strangers Bearing Gifts.

Wrath of the Druids: Barid and Ciara would not go to the coronation for Flann over Ireland.

Gameplay

Numerous clipping issues.

Numerous camera issues.

Guided Arrow and Charged Shot skill could use the same M&K mapping as Bow Stun Finisher.

Shattered Destroyer's perk resets stack and doesn't enter cooldown if the enemy counters/attacks the player while still using the special attack.

Helmet and facial hair could disappear when hooded while wearing the Fallen Hero gear.

The seax on the ealdorman outfit could disappear randomly when equipping different weapons.

Plague of Rats did higher damage than intended to some bosses.

Missile reversal-ing a flash bomb could sometimes create an invisible barrier to be left behind, causing subsequent missiles to collide with an invisible wall.

Mastery Challenge: Enemy NPCs could sometimes be seen to jump from their stations in the Wenlocan Outpost trial of the bear.

UI/HUD

Numerous UI/HUD issues.

Rations, Health, and Stamina Bars were missing when the Abilities and Adrenaline option was set to OFF.

Removed the Hide/Show Gear option from the cloak while a disguise is active.

The adrenaline bar would not fill after the second chain assassination when hitting the shield or back of an enemy.

Discovery Tour: Blood FX Settings did not save.

Discovery Tour: First Person camera did not trigger when players toggled the Close Camera Option to ON.

No interaction prompt for a key in the Boudicca Tomb.

Graphics, Animation, and Audio

Numerous graphics, texture, animation, or lighting issues.

Numerous sound issues.

Tombs of the Fallen: Some sound effects were missing in some of the Tombs of the Fallen.

Tombs of the Fallen: No VFX is played if the weight was put on a pressure plate post-loading a manual save.

World

Instances of misplaced or floating objects or textures.

Instances where Eivor, NPCs, or the longship would get stuck.

Ubisoft Connect Challenges, Achievements & Trophies

Pascal Lamb challenge wouldn't unlock under certain circumstances.

Puca Ubisoft Connect Core Challenge could not be completed under certain circumstances.

King’s Maker did not unlock automatically after conditions were met.

Performance and Stability

Improved performance and stability.

The game could freeze when disconnecting and reconnecting a controller while the wheel menu was open.

