Baldur’s Gate 3 will soon let players change their character appearance after initial creation

One of the most requested features in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the option to be able to change a character's appearance after the initial creation process. This feature was not available at launch, but it seems that players will have their wish granted, as Larian Studios has confirmed that it is already working on adding it in future updates.

The only way to change character appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3 thus far has been through the use of the Mask of the Shapeshifter. It’s one of the items that players will receive from their camp upon purchase of the Digital Deluxe version of the game.

The item will let them change their protagonist’s appearance into any race and class that they want, along with gaining their traits and bonuses.

However, the effect will only last as long as the item is equipped, making it a temporary solution and not exactly a complete overhaul of what their character initially looked like.

Baldur’s Gate 3 to receive a post-creation, character customization option soon

The news about Baldur’s Gate 3 receiving character customization comes from Larian Studios’ Director of Publishing, Michael Douse. When a Twitter user made a request to add a post-creation character customization option to the game, the developer stated that “things are being cooked.”

This means that Larian Studios is working on introducing this feature to the RPG in a future update. This does not come as much of a surprise to fans as the developer listens to community feedback when it comes to their titles.

With the amount of feedback that Larian Studios has received to add a customization option, it was only a matter of time before the company looked into it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been one of the most successful launches for Larian Studios, with the title being one of the highest-rated games in Steam’s history. It even achieved a concurrent player mark of close to a 100,000 peak, pushing it to the top 25 spots of the most played titles on the platform.

The RPG receiving character customization is indeed very good news for the community. It will be quite interesting to see when the feature actually gets introduced to the title.