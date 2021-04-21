With the first issue of the Batman/Fortnite comic books being released this week, loopers and DC fans alike are getting more action featuring their favorite superhero.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point comic run. Should readers be wanting to avoid these spoilers, they should stop reading now.
Batman is now stuck in the Fortnite 22-minute loop, reveals comic book pages
As Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 began, players were introduced to The Foundation as he managed to stabilize the Zero Point. However, this left him trapped at the top of the center Spire which is located at the center of this Season's map.
Similarly, the Batman/Fortnie comic begins with Batman inspecting a riff, only to end up trapped within the loop as a shadowy figure forces him in. Batman finds himself unable to speak as he is ambushed and, eventually, unable to remember who he is.
As Batman works away from the iconic Fortnite storm, he realizes that it is controlled and comes to fear the power it would take to be capable of controlling such a thing.
Batman has come across several popular Fortnite characters such as Tomatohead and Magnus as he attempts to understand everything that is happening. Amidst the pure chaos, all Batman can understand is that he is being manipulated by someone.
That is, until he sees Catwoman. As the duo take on the rest of their opponents and the storm closes in, Batman and Catwoman exchange glances reflecting their familiarity with one another.
Currently, the only aspect that Batman understands about where he is, is that he does not understand anything. Fortnite and Batman fans alike are already posing questions regarding the future of the comics.
Among the questions is whether or not Batman will remain the Batman fans know, since he no longer has memory.
The next installment of the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point series will be released on 4 May 2021, along with other potentially exciting Fortnite developments.