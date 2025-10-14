  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • When does Battlefield 6 battle royale release? (All leaks explored)

When does Battlefield 6 battle royale release? (All leaks explored)

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Oct 14, 2025 14:08 GMT
Battlefield 6 battle royale
Battlefield 6 battle royale release might be sooner than you expect (Image via EA)

There’s no surprise that Battlefield 6 has a battle royale up its sleeve. Although EA has only teased the BR and hasn’t revealed any official details, there are plenty of leaks and gameplay clips circulating on the internet. With the game now live, the only question remains: when does the Battlefield 6 battle royale release? While there isn’t any confirmation yet, we do have a potential date - and if everything goes well, we might see the much-awaited mode sooner than expected.

Read on to learn more about the Battlefield 6 battle royale release date.

Battlefield 6 Battle Royale Leaked Release Date

According to ModernWarzone (a popular leaker and news channel on X), the Battlefield 6 battle royale might release on October 28, 2025. The main game launched on October 10, and EA has remained silent about the battle royale since then. Some fans believe that Battlefield might drop a surprise trailer and launch the mode out of nowhere. The primary reason behind this could be to let players focus on the premium release first without shifting their attention to the BR immediately.

However, older leaks suggested that the Battlefield 6 battle royale could arrive next year. The October 28 release date is definitely subject to change, but the latest insider reports indicate that the plan is still the same.

Battlefield 6’s battle royale will reportedly follow a format similar to Call of Duty: Warzone, meaning the BR experience would be free-to-play. It will be tied to the main title, Battlefield 6, with shared progression, weapons, and more. Several tests have reportedly been conducted in Battlefield Labs, and numerous leaked battle royale videos are already floating around the internet. From the iconic destruction to the classic BR intensity, players can expect it all.

Battlefield 6’s battle royale might also serve as a direct competitor to Warzone. With some fans currently disappointed with Call of Duty’s state, this could be the perfect time to experience a new battle royale that caters to the same audience.

Do you think Battlefield 6’s battle royale will be a success? Let us know in the comments section.

That covers everything you needed to know abot Battlefield 6 battle royale relase date. Check out our other Battlefield 6 related news and guides:

Debabrata Naiya

Debabrata Naiya

Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs.

Edited by Debabrata Naiya
