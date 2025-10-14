When does Battlefield 6 battle royale release? (All leaks explored)

There’s no surprise that Battlefield 6 has a battle royale up its sleeve. Although EA has only teased the BR and hasn’t revealed any official details, there are plenty of leaks and gameplay clips circulating on the internet. With the game now live, the only question remains: when does the Battlefield 6 battle royale release? While there isn’t any confirmation yet, we do have a potential date - and if everything goes well, we might see the much-awaited mode sooner than expected.Read on to learn more about the Battlefield 6 battle royale release date.Battlefield 6 Battle Royale Leaked Release DateAccording to ModernWarzone (a popular leaker and news channel on X), the Battlefield 6 battle royale might release on October 28, 2025. The main game launched on October 10, and EA has remained silent about the battle royale since then. Some fans believe that Battlefield might drop a surprise trailer and launch the mode out of nowhere. The primary reason behind this could be to let players focus on the premium release first without shifting their attention to the BR immediately.However, older leaks suggested that the Battlefield 6 battle royale could arrive next year. The October 28 release date is definitely subject to change, but the latest insider reports indicate that the plan is still the same.Battlefield 6’s battle royale will reportedly follow a format similar to Call of Duty: Warzone, meaning the BR experience would be free-to-play. It will be tied to the main title, Battlefield 6, with shared progression, weapons, and more. Several tests have reportedly been conducted in Battlefield Labs, and numerous leaked battle royale videos are already floating around the internet. From the iconic destruction to the classic BR intensity, players can expect it all.Battlefield 6’s battle royale might also serve as a direct competitor to Warzone. With some fans currently disappointed with Call of Duty’s state, this could be the perfect time to experience a new battle royale that caters to the same audience.Do you think Battlefield 6’s battle royale will be a success? Let us know in the comments section.That covers everything you needed to know abot Battlefield 6 battle royale relase date. Check out our other Battlefield 6 related news and guides:Battlefield 6 weapon tier list (ranked from best to worst)All difficulties in Battlefield 6 Campaign, and which one should you choose?Battlefield 6 challenges not working error: Possible fixes explored