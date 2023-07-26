The latest Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update is brimming with fresh additions, including the release of Blade and Kafka as playable characters. Together with the new enemies, the current meta has changed quite a bit, allowing various 4-stars to shine across multiple late-game content. Additionally, recent changes to the Memory of Chaos line-up have also influenced the character builds in the current patch.

This article jots down all the 4-star units worth investing in in the current patch based on their performance in the end-game content of version 1.2. The new enemy roster and their weaknesses will be further considered to list all the characters.

What are the best 4-star characters to invest in in Honkai Star Rail 1.2?

The 4-star characters will effectively counter Simulated Universe World 7 enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

With the shift in the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 meta, a few 4-star characters have gained prominence due to their impact and effectiveness in challenging activities. Below are the accessible units worth building to tackle the current Forgotten Halls and the new Simulated Universe World 7:

Yukong

Dan Heng

Serval

March 7th

Pela

The reasons behind their popularity in version 1.2 have been further outlined in the following section.

1) Yukong

Yukong is an excellent buffer to use in version 1.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Yukong is the only accessible Imaginary character as of Honkai Star Rail 1.2. She is in high demand since the challenging activities of the current patch contain enemies that are weak against the Imaginary DMG.

Although her abilities are clunky at zero eidolons, she can generate massive CRIT buffs for allies, pushing their damage to the limit. In addition, her basic ATK inflicts significant toughness creaking damage, making her an indispensable character for F2P teams in version 1.2.

2) Dan Heng

Dan Heng is a great single-target DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

The recent release of Blade has influenced the current enemy roster across the Forgotten Halls and Simulated Universe World 7. Most enemies seem to have Wind weaknesses, which is why Dan Heng is a must-build for those skipping on the current 5-star.

He is an excellent, accessible DPS that treads on the Hunt Path to unleash nuking attacks on a target. With the right build and team setup, he can quickly debilitate bosses and elite opponents. His major advantage lies in his accessibility, as players acquire him for free during the prologue.

3) Serval

Serval unleashes massive AoE damage from her abilities (Image via HoYoverse)

Lightning element is frequently demanded in the late game content of Honkai Star Rail 1.2, and for that reason, Serval is the best accessible character to use. She has great AoE damage and F2P Light Cone options, making her a coveted unit in the game.

Like Dan Heng, she was rolled out for free across every account. Trailblazers should have a copy of her to build for the current patch.

4) March 7th

Utilize March 7th's shields in the end-game content (Image via HoYoverse)

Many version 1.2 activities feature enemies and elites with Ice weaknesses, and March 7th is the perfect 4-star candidate to deal with them. She has been a strong character to invest in, regardless of the growing demand for the element.

March 7th treads on the Preservation Path to provide a strong shield to an ally that mitigates any incoming damage. Coupled with her strong Ultimate that deals AoE Ice DMG, she can tackle any activity Honkai Star Rail 1.2.

5) Pela

Pela is the best 4-star support for Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

Pela has really shined through with Blade’s release, serving as his best F2P support. In addition, she can also break enemy shields that share weaknesses with the Ice element.

As a Nihility character, Pela can debuff opponents, enabling her entire team to deal increased DMG to them. She can also dispel opponents, which is an exceptionally strong trait to use against the Mara enemies that spawn in the Forgotten Halls and Simulated Universe World 7 of Honkai Star Rail.