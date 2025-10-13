10 best centre half CDMs in EA FC 26

The best centre half CDMs in EA FC 26 are crucial for certain tactics, as they drop back to the defense and temporarily act as the team's third centre-back. These players tend to have good ratings in defense, defensive awareness, interceptions, etc. However, you should also check the player's passing ability and composure.

The list features players like Aurelien Tchouameni, Florentino, and Locatelli, among others. Note that certain players with "++" role familiarity are placed higher in the list despite having lower overall ratings.

A list of the best centre half CDMs in EA FC 26

Check out the list of the best centre half CDMs in EA FC 26:

Players Position(s) Overall Defense Interception Defensive Awareness Leah Williamson* CB/CDM 87 88 85 90 Aurelien Tchouameni* CDM/CB/CM 84 81 83 81 Dominique Janssen* CDM/CB 83 84 83 85 Florentino* CDM/CB/CM 80 81 84 81 Hakan Calhanoglu CDM/CM 86 81 82 81 Yui Hasegawa CDM/CM/CAM 85 81 86 87 Manuel Locatelli CDM/CM 84 81 81 82 Ruben Neves CDM/CM 84 77 79 81 Rodrigo De Paul CM/CDM/CAM 84 76 80 76 Janina Minge CM/CB/CDM 84 77 86 75

*players with "++" role familiarity

1) Leah Williamson

Williamson is the best centre-half CDM in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Leah Williamson, the Arsenal and English women's team's star CB, is among the players who can perform very well in the centre half CDM role in EA FC 26. She has an 88 rating in defense, along with an 86 rating in interceptions. However, her 90-rated defensive awareness is the best aspect of her gameplay. Williamson also has great ratings in short passing (82), long passing (88), and composure (83).

2) Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni EA FC 26 card (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 84

The Real Madrid star is a versatile midfielder and a great pick if you are looking for the best centre half CDMs in EA FC 26. Tchouameni has 81-rated defense, 82-rated physicality, 83-rated interception, and 81-rated defensive awareness. He also has an 85 rating in short passing, an 84 rating in long passing, and an 82 rating in composure.

3) Domonique Janssen

Dominique Janssen is playing for the Manchester United women's team (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 83

Dominique Janssen, the Dutch talent playing for Manchester United, is another great pick for the centre half CDM role. The player has an 84 rating in defense, along with an 82 rating in physicality. She also has 83-rated interception, 85-rated defensive awareness, and 78-rated composure, making her a top choice player for the centre half role.

4) Florentino

Florentino is a promising young CDM from Portugal (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 80

Florentino is also a good choice for centre half CDM in EA FC 26. He has an 81 rating in defense, along with an 80 rating in physicality. The player also has an 84-rated interceptions, 81-rated defensive awareness, and 75-rated composure. While there is still room for improvement, Florentino's "++" role familiarity earns him a place on the list.

5) Hakan Calhanoglu

Calhanoglu was a crucial part of Inter Milan's Scudetto champion team (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 86

The 86-rated CDM is a versatile midfielder. He has an 81 rating in defense and defensive awareness, backed by exceptional ratings for passing (87), vision (89), and short passing (90). Furthermore, with an 85 rating in composure, Calhanoglu can be pivotal in high-pressure situations, making him a great pick on the list.

6) Yui Hasegawa

Hasegawa is a crucial part of the Manchester City women's team (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

Hasegawa is another versatile CDM from Manchester City's women's team. This Japanese international has an 85 rating in passing, 86 in dribbling, and 81 in defense. Rated 89 in vision and a 90 in short passing, Hasegawa has amazing ball distribution. She is a great defensive midfielder as well, owing to her ratings in interception (86) and defensive awareness (87).

7) Manuel Locatelli

Manuel Locatelli is a great pick for centre half CDMs in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 84

Manuel Locatelli is among the best centre half CDMs in FC 26. Locatelli is rated 81 in defense and interceptions and 82 in defensive awareness. He also has a good passing range with impressive ratings in vision (82), short pass (85), and long pass (84), which help him redistribute the ball quickly during attacking transitions.

8) Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves is currently playing in the Saudi pro League (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 84

Ruben Neves is another great centre half CDM in EA FC 26. Currently playing for Al-Hilal, the Portuguese star is known for his passing (87), vision (87), short passing (88), and long passing (88). However, he also has a decent 77 rating in defending, a 79 rating in interception, and an 81 rating in defensive awareness, making him a good pick for the list.

9) Rodrigo De Paul

Rodrigo De Paul was a crucial part of Argentina's World Cup-winning campaign in 2022 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 84

The Argentine playing for Inter Miami is another great pick for the centre half CDM role. De Paul has a decent 76 rating in defending, along with an 83 rating in physicality, an 80 rating in interceptions, and a 76 rating in defensive awareness. De Paul also has good passing (83), vision (85), and short passing (85) ratings.

10) Janina Minge

Minge is a great centre half CDM in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 84

Janina Minge is the final pick for the best centre half CDM in with a decent defense (77), physicality (80), interception (86), and defensive awareness (75) ratings. She also has impressive passing (80), vision (84), short passing (85), and long passing (83) ratings, helping her assist her teammates in attacking build-ups.

