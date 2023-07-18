Best free-to-play characters to invest in version 1.2 of Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail features many characters in its catalog. Being a gacha game at its core, the title has locked most of the characters behind the gacha wall. However, the game also gives out many free characters to new Trailblazers. With the release of Honkai Star Rail version 1.2, players may be wondering about what characters to invest in, as resources are scarce in the early game.

This article provides a list of the five best free-to-play characters that you can invest in Honkai Star Rail version 1.2.

Yukong, March 7th, and three other great free-to-play characters in Honkai Star Rail version 1.2

1) Yukong

Yukong is an excellent support character in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The Helm Master of the Xianzhou Alliance's Sky-Faring Commission, Yukong, is an Imaginary Harmony character specializing in buffing her allies. You can obtain her by completing the Forgotten Hall: Memory of Xianzhou stage one, which releases in version 1.2.

Yukong's kit revolves around supporting her allies on the battlefield by buffing them. Upon activating her skill, she gets two stacks of Roaring Bowstrings buff, and the ATK stat of all her allies increases by 40% when the buff is active. Whenever an ally's turn ends, Yukong loses one stack of Roaring Bowstrings. Her ultimate is a single-target ability that deals Imaginary damage to an enemy, and if she has Roaring Bowstrings active, it increases all allies' CRIT Rate by 21% and CRIT DMG by 39%.

Yukong is an excellent F2P support character and a must-pick for various activities in Honkai Star Rail.

2) Dan Heng

Dan Heng specializes in single-target damage in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The wielder of the spear named Cloud-Piercer, Dan Heng, is a Wind Hunt character with outstanding damage-dealing capabilities. You obtain him for free during the Trailblaze Mission Eye of the Storm.

Dan Heng is an excellent F2P (free-to-play) unit with a kit that revolves around dealing with Wind damage and slowing down his adversaries. His skill deals Wind damage to a single enemy, and on a CRIT hit, the enemy’s speed will reduce for two turns. Dan Heng’s ultimate deals Wind damage equal to 240% of his ATK. If the enemy is slowed, the ability’s damage multiplier increases by 72%.

Dan Heng is one of the best F2P characters specializing in single-target damage, and he can quickly clear most of Honkai Star Rail’s activities.

3) March 7th

The enthusiastic girl of the Astral Express Crew, March 7th, is an excellent F2P Ice-wielding Preservation character. You obtain her for free during the Trailblaze Mission Eye of the Storm amidst the chaos in Herta Space station.

March 7th is a fantastic F2P character specializing in tanking damage by providing shields to her allies. Her skill offers a shield that absorbs damage equal to 38% of her DEF to a single ally for three turns. March 7th’s ultimate deals Ice damage to all enemies, and opponents hit by it can be frozen for one turn. While they are frozen, they cannot take action and will receive additional Ice damage at the beginning of each turn.

March 7th is an excellent F2P unit that can carry her team through many activities and is a character worth investing in.

4) Asta

Asta is a good support character in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The lead astronomer of the Herta Space Station, Asta, is an exceptional support character wielding the element Fire and walking the Harmony path. You obtain her for free during the Warp tutorial in Honkai Star Rail.

Asta's kit revolves around buffing her ally's speed and dealing damage on the battlefield. Her ultimate increases the SPD stat of all allies for two turns upon being activated. Her skill deals Fire damage equal to 25% of her ATK stat to two enemies adjacent to one another.

Asta's ability to buff her allies' SPD makes her a good support unit and a character worth investing in.

5) Serval

Serval of the Landau family (Image via HoYoverse)

The eldest daughter of the noble Landau Family, Serval is an excellent character specializing in AoE (Area of Effect) damage. She is a free character in Honkai Star Rail who can be obtained through pre-registration rewards.

Serval’s kit revolves around dealing AoE lightning damage to her opposition. Her skill is a blast-type ability that deals Lightning damage to two enemies adjacent to other with a chance of them becoming shocked for two turns. Also, her ultimate is an AoE ability that deals Lightning damage to all enemies, and opponents who are already shocked will extend the duration of their shock state by two turns.

Serval is an excellent F2P damage dealer and can quickly clear most of Honkai Star Rail’s endgame activities.