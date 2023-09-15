Best general free-to-play team in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

Honkai Star Rail is a gacha game, which means it has a somewhat fluid meta, with many characters capable of competing as strong DPS units, Supports, Healers, or Tanks. Building the ideal free-to-play team might be challenging, though, with so many diverse characters already firmly established in the game. However, if you want to defeat the opposition swiftly, you must build the best team possible.

Listed below is an effective free-to-play team comp in Honkai Star Rail. It's important to keep in mind that the best team lineups vary as the meta changes, as new banners, patches, and other additions are consistently released.

What is the best free-to-play team composition in Honkai Star Rail 1.3?

All three starting F2P characters (Image via HoYoverse)

The best Honkai Star Rail team compositions often include a main and sub-DPS as well as two support units, one of which should be able to shield or heal while the other should be able to apply buffs or debuffs. The compositional template will cover all the bases and balance damage dealing with team survival, even though this isn't a set rule.

In Honkai Star Rail, some characters can be difficult to acquire, especially when trying to build the ideal team. So, in order to guarantee that you form the best group without going over budget, here is the best free team comp in the game right now:

Dan Heng - primary DPS

Serval - Sub-DPS

Asta - support with speed buffs

March 7th - primary shielder

Dan Heng

Dan Heng, a member of Astral Express (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng is one of the most well-liked characters in Honkai Star Rail. He comes with a strong Path and can be acquired as F2P. For this reason, in the early stages of the game, the majority of players opt to develop him for the main DPS.

Dan Heng uses the Wind element, and his powers are based on the Hunt Path, which focuses on single targets. His main strike deals a single enemy with wind damage equal to 50% of their ATK. Additionally, his skill boosts the damage of the same attack pattern by 130% of Dan Heng's level 1 ATK.

Last but not least, his burst skill, which deals 240% of Dan Heng's ATK as simultaneous damage to all enemies. While his other abilities increase by 120% if the enemy is slowed, the damage multipliers rise by a higher percentage.

Dan Heng's abilities and passive, therefore, excel at damaging elites and bosses.

Serval

Serval, the eldest daughter of the Landau family (Image via HoYoverse)

Serval is one of Honkai Star Rail's most powerful and underappreciated units. She is a resource-intensive character, though, so you must take your time constructing her properly in order to take advantage of her strength.

Serval wields Lightning, which allows her to attack targets in a wide area. Her unrivaled ability to destroy shields has allowed her to keep a respectable position among other Lightning characters.

Serval has the ability to deal Lightning damage, which is equal to 50%-110% of her ATK stats on a single enemy.

With her skill (Lightning Flash), she can deal lightning damage equal to 70%-140% of her ATK stats to a single enemy and 30%-66% of her ATK stats to adjacent enemies. The enemies have an 80% base chance of receiving the Shock status effect for the next two turns while receiving lightning DoT damage equal to 40%-114% of Serval’s ATK.

These stats make her a promising sub-DPS alongside the other members of the party.

Asta

Asta, lead astronomer of Herta Space Station (Image via HoYoverse)

As the manager of Herta's Space Station in Honkai Star Rail, Asta has a variety of duties as an astronomer that occasionally extend beyond merely researching celestial objects. She is renowned for coming from a very affluent family and is frequently seen assisting her guild and staff in averting financial difficulties.

Asta is well known in Honkai Star Rail for spending excessive amounts of money on items that are typically seen as needless. She is a support character who follows the Path of Harmony and wields the Fire element.

Allies of Asta can benefit from damage and an SPD boost at the same time, thanks to her abilities. Characters can move or turn before the enemy due to the SPD stat. Therefore, a character with a higher SPD stat will be able to act before any enemies, including during the opening turn of a battle.

Based on her overall ATK, Asta's talent causes fire damage to a single enemy. She can also make a random attack on an opponent and deliver attack damage dependent on her total ATK stat. This is directly related to her passive ability, which allows her skill hits to offer special buffs to all allies that stack up to five times.

Last but not least, Asta's ultimate can boost everyone's SPD for two turns, including herself. One of the finest tactics for Asta is to focus on giving her SPD so that she can start the combat with the first turn. This allows her skill to deal damage to numerous enemies while also initially granting allies the damage buff.

March 7th

March 7th follows the Path of Preservation and Astral Express crew member (Image via HoYoverse)

In the prologue of Honkai Star Rail, March 7th, an adorable Astral Express crew member, will be a part of your team. Once she is unlocked, she will always be on your team and fight alongside you in the early game. This four-star character attacks her foes with the power of ice and carries a bow.

March 7th takes the Path of Preservation and is ideally suited for a hybrid support/sub-DPS role because of her capacity to target numerous foes while protecting her friends. She has the ability to freeze her opponents, giving you a tactical advantage in combat by allowing you to attack enemies without endangering yourself.

March 7th's proficiency with ranged weapons makes her skilled at starting conflicts covertly. Additionally, she has an early advantage because of the possibility for her attacks to leave targets covered in ice. She also possesses a powerful ultimate ability with a wide area of impact that may be used to temporarily paralyze the whole opposing team while you recuperate.

All the aforementioned characters form a strong team that can face all the difficult end-game activities in Honkai Star Rail 1.3.