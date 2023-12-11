Best Hanya team for Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

The Simulated Universe is one of the end-game activities in Honkai Star Rail, which has eight Worlds to conquer, with World 8 added in version 1.5. This also offers various Planar Ornaments that can be farmed.

After obtaining the brand new 4-star Path of Harmony character, Hanya, during the second phase of the ongoing update, you might wonder what the best team to clear World 8 of the Simulated Universe is.

This article lists the best team for Hanya to challenge and conquer the Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail 1.5.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and rely on the writer's opinion.

The best Hanya team for Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

Kafka

Kafka (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka is one of the best DPS characters in this title who deals damage through DoTs as she treads on the Path of Nihility. She was obtainable during the second phase of version 1.2 and will get her first rerun banner in the second phase of version 1.6.

Kafka is a phenomenal DoT (Damage over Time) damage dealer. When paired with another character who is able to inflict DoTs, she can defeat her opponents with ease. Her ultimate inflicts Shock on all enemies while also dealing Lightning damage.

Guinaifen

Guinaifen (Image via HoYoverse)

Guinaifen is the sub-DPS of this Honkai Star Rail team composition. She is one of the new characters of this space odyssey who also treads the Path of Nihility. Her release was accompanied by Topaz & Numby in version 1.4.

She can inflict Burn on her opponents with her skill. Her ultimate can deal Fire damage to all enemies, and if they are already inflicted with the Burn effect, it will produce damage that scales with Guinaifen’s ATK stat.

Hanya

Hanya (Image via HoYoverse)

In this Honkai Star Rail team composition, Hanya is the primary support/buffer. She debuted in Argenti and Silver Wolf’s limited-time banners during the second phase of the version 1.5 update.

Hanya can buff her ally's SPD and ATK simultaneously for two turns with her ultimate as she follows the Path of Harmony. Her skill allows her to inflict Burden on a single target, which allows her allies to recover Skill Points after activating a basic attack, skill, or ultimate. This also allows her allies to deal greater damage to the enemy affected by it.

Luocha

Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

In this team composition, Luocha is the healer. He was released during the second phase of version 1.1 of Honkai Star Rail. He excels in healing his team members as he treads on the Path of Abundance and is one of the best healers of this space odyssey.

Luocha’s skill heals an ally and gains a stack of Abyss Flower, scales ability scales with his ATK stat.

After gaining two stacks of Abyss Flower, he can use his passive talent, Cycle of Life, which heals all allies when they unleash an attack on an opponent.