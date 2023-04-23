Best Modern Warfare 2 loadout and tuning for PDSW 528 in Season 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 offers one of the most realistic gunfight experiences with its different game modes. Players can pick different weapons and modify them with the gunsmith platform to fit their playstyle. The PDSW 528 is one of the most popular Sub Machine Guns (SMG) and can easily take down hordes of enemies.

Popular content creator and Modern Warfare 2 player WhosImmortal recently showcased his preferred PDSW 528 setup. Despite the long list of weapon nerfs that arrived with the Season 3 update, the PDSW 528 remained untouched and gained a general increase in hip spread accuracy.

Let us look closer at WhosImmortal’s SMG build for Modern Warfare 2.

WhosImmortal recommends new meta PDSW 528 setup for Modern Warfare 2 Season 3

Activision caters to a large player base with its first-person shooter (FPS) title. The developers consider various metrics like game data, player feedback, and pick rate before implementing any weapon changes. The PDSW 528 grew in popularity after it retained its position due to the lack of nerfs in the third seasonal update.

The SMG class generally brings a high fire rate and mobility to the table. The PDSW 528 also features a bigger magazine by default, saving an attachment slot and making it more flexible.

PDSW 528 weapon build

The PDSW 528 belongs to the Tactique Defense weapon platform in Modern Warfare 2 and boasts a staggering 909 Rounds Per Minute (RPM) fire rate. The 680 m/s muzzle velocity enables players to participate in both close and medium-range gunfights. However, the damage falls off quickly, making the PDSW 528 ideal for close-quarter combat.

WhosImmortal suggests that players utilize his build to make the most out of this powerful SMG. Here is the complete build with the pros and cons of the attachments used:

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Comb: TV Tac Comb

Recommended tuning:

Lockshot KT85: 0.52 vertical, 0.26 horizontal

0.52 vertical, 0.26 horizontal VLK LZR 7mW: -0.27 vertical, -26.32 horizontal

-0.27 vertical, -26.32 horizontal Cronen Mini Pro: -1.55 vertical, -2.25 horizontal

-1.55 vertical, -2.25 horizontal Bruen Q900 Grip: -0.68 vertical, -0.29 horizontal

-0.68 vertical, -0.29 horizontal TV Tac Comb: -0.21 vertical, -0.14 horizontal

The Lockshot KT85 increases horizontal and vertical recoil control but slightly affects the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and aiming stability.

The VLK LZR 7mW laser attachment boosts ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability. The laser light becomes visible when used in ADS mode.

The Cronen Mini Pro is a great sight for medium-range combat but can be swapped out for another slot. The Bruen Q900 rear grip further increases ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds while reducing the overall recoil control.

The TV Tac Comb also boosts ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds but takes a toll on the weapon’s aiming stability and aim walking speed.

It is important to note that this is not the fastest PDSW 528 build, as WhosImmortal focuses on capitalizing on handling the weapon. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon builds.

Poll : 0 votes