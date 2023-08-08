The Physical is among the seven available elements in Honkai Star Rail. The Space Odyssey features many characters with different rarities, wielding one of the seven available elements, specializing in their respective roles. The Physical element houses Honkai Star Rail's one of the best tank/damage hybrid characters, the best free-to-play healer, and the game's main character.

This article categorizes each Physical element wielding characters and places them in a tier list.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

The best Physical characters in Honkai Star Rail as of August 2023

Physical character tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

The Physical characters in the tier list are evaluated based on their performance in the end-game activities of Honkai Star Rail, without any Eidolons for a fair judgment. Each character is placed in SS, S, A, or B tiers as of the August 2023 meta.

SS Tier

This character is phenomenal and dominates the meta of Honkai Star Rail. They can be strong on their own, and while in a team, they can quickly demolish enemies.

Clara (Image via HoYoverse)

Clara

This little orphaned girl of the Underworld is an excellent character with explosive damage-dealing capabilities. Her primary damage source heavily relies on the follow-up attacks that her robot guardian, Svarog, launches. She can single-handedly clear any end-game activities with very little investment.

S Tier

The character under this tier can dominate the battlefield independently with little investment.

Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

Natasha

While the only F2P healer in the game, Natsha's restoring abilities are satisfactory. All of her abilities revolve around just that, except her basic attack, which deals physical damage that can help Trailblazers break enemy shields. She can ensure that players without access to other healers, such as Bailu or Luocha, stay alive on the battlefield.

A Tier

The one in this tier holds its own but requires a decent amount of investment and a good team.

Sushang's gacha splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

Sushang

This amateur Cloud Knight treads on the Hunt path excelling in single-target damage. While she is a four-star character, her damage-dealing capabilities are phenomenal. As stated before, Sushang is Hunt pathed character; therefore, all of her abilities and the basic attack deal Physical damage to a single enemy. With a good team composition, she can easily clear The Simulated Universe with ease.

B Tier

The character in this tier is inadequate and overshadowed by others excelling in the same role.

The Trailblazer (Image via HoYoverse)

Trailblazer (Destruction)

Players get access to the Destruction pathed Trailblazer at the start of Honkai Star Rail. After progressing through the game a little, their damage gets overshadowed by other characters, which is why they deserve to be in this tier. With a good amount of investment and a proper team, they can impact the battlefield but are not very worth it as many characters can deal similar or more damage with lesser investment.