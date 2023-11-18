Best premium team in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

With an extensive roster of characters in Honkai Star Rail, team building is easier than ever, especially when you have powerful 5-star units obtainable from the gacha system. Players can employ these entities to create a variety of premium setups that can easily tackle end-game content in version 1.5. This patch marked the debut of Huohuo, a 5-star healer who has crept into a few different team compositions.

A standard party in the game comprises a DPS that serves as the frontrunner, backed by a support unit and a sub-DPS. The final spot is reserved for either a tank or a healer, as they are responsible for sustaining the setup throughout the battle.

This article outlines the best teams in Honkai Star Rail 1.5 that are made of premium characters.

What are the best premium teams in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

1. Jingliu+ Bronya+ Blade+ Luocha

Jingliu's premium team (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu is one of the best DPS in Honkai Star Rail and has access to unparalleled Ice DMG. Being a Destruction unit, she can unleash both single-target and AoE attacks, which makes her quite flexible in battle.

Bronya can further boost her damage significantly, as the former is a staple support in the game that can increase the ATK and CRIT DMG stats of the entire team. She can also provide an additional turn to Jingliu, allowing the latter to enter the Spectral Transmigration state more frequently.

In contrast, Blade serves as a sub-DPS capable of unleashing AoE attacks. Interestingly, he can build up his Charge stack quickly to unleash counterattacks whenever Jingliu leeches HP. Lastly, with Luocha’s powerful healing, this setup offers a healthy balance of offensive and defensive strength.

2. Imbibitor Lunae + Bronya+ Silver Wolf+ Huohuo

Imbibitor Lunae premium team (Image via HoYoverse)

Another premium team in Honkai Star Rail 1.5 includes Imbibitor Lunae as the primary DPS. He is a Destruction unit that wields the power of the Imaginary element to unleash massive damage at the cost of multiple Skill Points.

While Bronya can significantly increase his DMG output, Silver Wolf can debuff a target, allowing him to inflict bonus damage on them. The genius hacker can also implant Weakness in targets, which is a powerful tool to use against elite opponents.

Huohuo can regenerate energy for the entire team while sustaining them throughout the combat phase.

3. Topaz and Numby+ Clara+ Silver Wolf+ Fu Xuan

Topaz and Numby premium team (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz has introduced an interesting follow-up attack gameplay and made her way into one of the premium teams in Honkai Star Rail 1.5. She is paired with Clara as the latter's counterattack helps Numby appear in the turn order more frequently.

The Ashblazing Grand Duke Relic set released in this patch has offered a massive boost to the duo's damage potential. Their combat efficiency is further increased by Silver Wolf as she can reduce the enemy's DEF, allowing their attacks to be more effective on the target.

Lastly, Fu Xuan can keep the entire team alive with her strong damage mitigation.