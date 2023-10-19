HoYoverse’s latest game, Honkai Star Rail, boasts various characters, and each of them is classified into two different rarities: four-star and five-star. As it is a gacha game at the core, the five-star characters are exclusively tied behind a gacha wall. Players must roll a certain amount in the banners to obtain a five-star character. While they are rare, Trailblazers might wonder what the best team comprising only premium characters is.

This article lists the best five-star team in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion.

The best premium team in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4

Jingliu + Blade + Bronya + Luocha

This Honkai Star Rail team composition featuring Jingliu, Blade, Bronya, and Luocha is based on how each individual harmonizes with others.

Jingliu (Image via HoYoverse)

In this team, Jingliu serves the primary DPS role. She is the newest Honkai Star Rail character released in the first phase of version 1.4. Jingliu treads on the Path of Destruction and can deal an absurd amount of damage to her adversaries.

Her kit revolves around gaining stacks to increase her damage output. Jingliu’s skill deals Ice damage to a single target, and she gains a stack of Syzygy. Thanks to her passive talent, she enters the Spectral Transmigration state after gaining two stacks of Syzygy. In this state, Jingliu can only use an enhanced version of her skill, and her CRIT Rate increases drastically.

Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade serves the sub-DPS role of this Honkai Star Rail team composition. He debuted in version 1.2 along with his Stellaron Hunters duo, Kafka. Blade treads on the Path of Destruction and can deal colossal damage by consuming his health.

His kit consists of a skill that enhances his basic attack and an ultimate that deals Wind damage to all enemies on the battlefield. Blade’s passive talent allows him to unleash a follow-up attack on all enemies. When he takes damage or consumes his own HP, he obtains one stack of Charge, allowing him to perform the follow-up attack anytime he has five stacks of Charge in possession.

Bronya (Image via HoYoverse)

In this Honkai Star Rail team composition, Bronya serves the role of support. She is a buff-oriented five-star character treading on the Path of Harmony.

While Jingliu and Blade fight enemies, Bronya bestows them with ATK and CRIT DMG buff with her ultimate and allows both of them to vaporize the opponents. She can also dispel a debuff from a single ally with her skill, allowing them to take action immediately with increased damage.

Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Luocha in Honkai Star Rail is an extraordinary healer and serves the healer role of this team. He treads on the Path of Abundance and specializes in restoring his ally’s HP on the battlefield to guarantee their survival.

Luocha is an absolute healing unit whose healing burst can heal anyone to full HP. Whenever he heals or uses his ultimate, he gains a stack of Abyss Flowers. Luocha deploys a field against the enemy when he reaches two stacks; if an ally attacks an enemy in the field, their HP immediately gets restored.