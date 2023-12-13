Best teams for Boulder Town Martial Exhibition (Day 3) in Honkai Star Rail

Quite a few team compositions can be used in Honkai Star Rail’s Boulder Town Martial Exhibition, an iconic event that has brought back all the mechanics of the game’s previous Super League tournament. It expands over seven matches of three rounds each, and participants can acquire the championship title by winning all of them.

This article discusses the best teams for the third day of the ongoing martial arts event at Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the best Honkai Star Rail teams to use on Day 3 of Boulder Town Martial Exhibition?

The opponent line-up for a particular day of the Boulder Town Martial Exhibition remains the same across every account. That said, here are the enemies you will face in the third match of the event:

Round 1 : 4x Everwinter Shadewalker and 2x Frostspawn

: 4x Everwinter Shadewalker and 2x Frostspawn Round 2 : 2x Decaying Shadow and 1x Everwinter Shadewalker

: 2x Decaying Shadow and 1x Everwinter Shadewalker Round 3: 1x Ice Out of Space and 1x Frigid Prowler

Here are the best teams that can effectively counter the specified roster of opponents.

1) Himeko+ Topaz+ Asta+ Huohuo

Himeko and Topaz team (Image via HoYoverse)

This team mostly comprises Fire characters in Honkai Star Rail since all the enemies on the third day of the martial arts event share weaknesses with the element. Himeko deals a good amount of AoE damage, which can easily break all the opponent’s Toughness during combat.

Coupled with Topaz’s follow-up attack of a single-target nature, the composition is well prepared to easily win the entire match. Additionally, Asta can boost the ATK and SPD stats of all allies, which increases their combat efficiency.

As for Huohuo, she can efficiently heal her teammates while increasing their Energy regeneration and attack.

2) Seele+ Topaz+ Asta+ Luocha

Seele and Topaz team (Image via HoYoverse)

Another powerful composition for Boulder Town Martial Exhibition (Day 3) employs Seele as the primary DPS, as quite a few opponents in the matchup have Quantum weaknesses. However, she will rely on Topaz to tackle all the Fire Toughness.

Asta can also deal quite a bit of damage while offering decent buffs to the aforementioned duo. In contrast, Luocha takes on the role of a solo healer, as his powerful restorative ability can easily sustain all allies on the battlefield.

3) Seele+ Blade+ Silver Wolf+ Fu Xuan

Seele and Blade team (Image via HoYoverse)

A Seele and Blade team in Honkai Star Rail offers much more flexibility against the enemy line-up on the third day of the Boulder Town Martial Exhibition. Both of them are strong damage dealers, with the former being excellent at unleashing AoE attacks.

Silver Wolf can support them by inflicting Weakness on a target, which is likely to be Quantum in most cases since most of the members belong to the element. She can further reduce an enemy’s DEF, allowing allies to deal additional damage to them.

With Fu Xuan on the board as a solo tank, this setup can easily win the third matchup.