Best teams for Boulder Town Martial Exhibition (Day 4) in Honkai Star Rail

The Boulder Town Martial Exhibition is an iconic event in Honkai Star Rail that revives all the mechanics of the game's previous Super League tournament and allows for the employment of several team compositions. It consists of seven matchups, each lasting three rounds, and the winner of each match earns the championship title.

The top teams from the fourth day of the ongoing martial arts competition at Honkai Star Rail are covered in this article.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Which Honkai Star Rail teams are the greatest to employ at the Boulder Town Martial Exhibition on Day 4?

Every account has an identical opponent lineup for a given day of the Boulder Town Martial Exhibition. Having said that, these are the foes you will encounter in the event's third match:

Round 1 - 3xDisciples of Sanctus Medicus: Ballistarius, 1xAbundance Spirits - Wooden Lupus, 1xAbundance Spirit - Golden Hound

Round 2 - 1x Maletic Ape, 1x Abundance Spirit - Wooden Lupus and 1x Abundance Spirit - Golden Hound

Round 3 - 1x Maletic Ape, 1x Aurumaton Gatekeeper, and 1x Warp Trotter (only summons if Front Kick is selected)

Let's look at the top teams that can successfully counter the opponents listed above.

1) Jingliu+Kafka+Sampo+Huohuo

Team 1 for Boulder Town Martial Exhibition Day 4 (Image via HoYoverse)

In Honkai Star Rail, this squad primarily consists of Lightning and Wind characters because every opponent on the fourth day of the martial arts competition has a common vulnerability with these elements. In her Spectral Transmigration state, Jingliu deals significant AoE damage that can shatter all of the opponent's Toughness during the fight.

When combined with Kafka's single-target follow-up attack, the composition can win the game with ease. Additionally, Sampo can deal with DoT damage, enhancing Kafka’s damage over time.

Huohuo, on the other hand, can effectively heal her allies while boosting their attack and energy regeneration.

2)Blade+Kafka+Bronya+Huohuo

Team 2 for Boulder Town Martial Exhibition Day 4 (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Blade is used as the main DPS in another potent combo for Boulder Town Martial Exhibition (Day 4) since many opponents in the game have Wind vulnerabilities. To handle all the Lightning Toughness, though, he will depend on Kafka.

Furthermore, Bronya has a significant damage output and can offer the previously described pair with respectable boosts. Huohuo, on the other hand, assumes the role of a lone healer because of her potent healing ability, which can readily support every ally on the battlefield.

3)Kafka+Sampo+Tingyun+Huohuo

Team 3 for Boulder Town Martial Exhibition Day 4 (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Kafka will be the primary DPS in this team comp and can do massive Lightning element damage through DoT. Sampo helps her out by aiming after the Wind's weak opponents.

Despite her poor Lightning damage output, Tingyun's ultimate will make her a valuable member of the team. Tingyun can increase an ally's ATK with her skill and regenerate energy for their ult using her own.

Conversely, Huohuo can strengthen her teammates' attack and energy regeneration while also healing them.