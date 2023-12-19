Best teams for Boulder Town Martial Exhibition (Day 5) in Honkai Star Rail

The Boulder Town Martial Exhibition event in Honkai Star Rail 1.5 can be cleared with multiple team compositions. The event has a total of seven stages, all of which can be unlocked in seven days. Each stage offers three rounds, and the fifth day features the Form of Gust challenge. After completing four stages, however, players may wonder what the ideal team combinations are to clear Day 5th’s special match.

On that note, this article discusses the best teams for the fifth day of the Boulder Town Martial Exhibition event.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and rely on the writer's opinion.

The best teams for Day 5 of the Boulder Town Martial Exhibition event in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Expand Tweet

Every Honkai Star Rail player will encounter the same opponent lineup for any particular day of the Boulder Town Martial Exhibition event. The enemy lineup for the fifth day includes:

Round one: 1x Ice Out of Space.

1x Ice Out of Space. Round two: 1x Blaze Out of Space.

1x Blaze Out of Space. Round three: 2x Guardian Shadow.

Seele + Tingyun + Silver Wolf + Fu Xuan

A team featuring Seele, Tingyun, Silver Wolf, and Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

This Honkai Star Rail 1.5 team composition is formed as most opponents are vulnerable to the Quantum element. Seele is the main DPS of this team and deals absurd damage as she treads on the Path of The Hunt. For the support characters, Tingyun and Silver Wolf are the best units to pair with her in this hypercarry team, as both provide buffs and debuffs simultaneously.

While they fight, Fu Xuan can soak up all damage to ensure her teammate’s survivability.

Blade + Bronya + Silver Wolf + Huohuo

A team featuring Blade, Bronya, Silver Wolf, and Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

This Blade-based hypercarry team can deal colossal damage and comprises characters with elements that can easily inflict Weakness Break status on opponents. Blade is the main DPS and is one of the best Path of Destruction characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.5.

Bronya and Silver Wolf assist him on the battlefield while he fights by providing ATK and CRIT-based buffs and debuffing enemies simultaneously. While everyone is busy fighting, Huohuo provides healing when necessary, regenerating Energy for her allies.

Seele + Hanya + Pela + Lynx

A team featuring Seele, Hanya, Pela, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

This Honkai Star Rail 1.5 hypercarry team features Seele as the main DPS since most enemies are weak to the Quantum element. Being a follower of The Hunt Path, she can deal exceptional single-target damage. Hanya supports her while she fights by providing her with SPD and ATK-oriented buffs while Pela melts the opponent's DEF, allowing them to take increased damage.

Lynx cleanses her allies if they are affected by a debuff and heals them when their HP is low.